"It's been sad for my heart" - Former Bulls player still hoping for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to reconcile

Former Chicago Bulls player Scott Williams is holding out hope for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to end their beef. Williams played with both Jordan and Pippen from 1990 to 1994, winning three NBA championships on the way.

In an interview with Sam Yip of HoopsHype, Williams was promoting his memoir Through the Fire which tells the story of his later career and life. He also discussed the current feud between MJ and Pippen, and he's sad about it, especially hearing Pippen's comments about Jordan.

"It's been sad for my heart to really see and listen to some of the things that have been going on with Scottie," Williams said. "I don't hear much from Michael. On Michael's side, he just seems to be quiet on it. But Scottie is really upset, and I don't particularly know 100% all of it.

"I just try to stay in my lane and let those heavyweights battle those types of things out, but I hope that they find some time to pick up a phone or sit down together and work it out."

The feud has really been one-sided in terms of noise since Scottie Pippen is usually the one making ridiculous comments about Michael Jordan. Pippen recently made headlines once again when he called Jordan a 'horrible' player.

"I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls," Pippen said on Stacey King's podcast 'Gimme the Hot Sauce' podcast. "You guys have seen him play. ... He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning.

"Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring."

Despite all the remarks from Pippen over the past two years, Jordan has remained silent about the issues with his former teammate. It's just a sad chapter in one of the greatest duos in basketball history.

Scott Williams picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James as his GOAT

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Scott Williams is one of only four players in NBA history to play with both Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Williams played four seasons with Jordan during the prime of his career, while James was a sophomore when he was in his final year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his interview with HoopsHype, Williams picked MJ as the greatest player of all time over "The King." He explained that Jordan is No. 1 and James is 1A, and he just had the privilege to watch "His Airness" at the height of his powers.

In addition to Williams, the other three players to play with both Jordan and James are Brendan Haywood, Larry Hughes and Jerry Stackhouse. All three played with Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards, while Hughes and Haywood played with James in Cleveland. Stackhouse played seven games with LeBron during his time with the Miami Heat.

