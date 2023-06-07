"Age gap Twitter is suspiciously silent" - Fans scrutinize Zion Williamson and baby mama Ahkeema's pregnancy announcement

Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced that they are expecting their first child together. However, fans were more focused on people not saying anything about Ahkeema, who is reportedly seven years older than the Pelicans superstar.

Ahkeema shared images and clips for their gender reveal on her Instagram account, as well as a video on her YouTube account. The lovely couple is going to have a baby girl, which is Zion's first child and Ahkeema's second. She has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship based on the photos on her Instagram.

"My baby, you’re going to see this at some point," Williamson said. "I don't know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don't know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."

However, fans on social media dug up some dirt on Zion Williamson's baby mama. One fan pointed out that no one is batting an eye on their age difference of about seven years. The fan said:

"Damn! Age gap Twitter is suspiciously silent. Somebody want to answer why."

Another fan claimed that Williamson was groomed due to the age gap. It should be noted that the New Orleans Pelicans star has been private about his relationship and the gender reveal was a surprise for many.

Nevertheless, the fan still tweeted:

"Zion was groomed!!!!! This age gap is ridiculous!!!!"

Another one claimed that Ahkeema was a stripper and just scamming Williamson:

"Zion went from white women to a scamming stripper. What a journey."

Another one thought that Zion Williamson can't catch a break on and off the court. He played in just 29 games over the past two seasons.

"Zion losing both on and off the court."

Here are other reactions on Twitter about Williamson's relationship with Ahkeema:

Fans online also uncovered some allegedly disturbing information on Ahkeema. According to several reports, Williamson's girlfriend used to a be stripper and is known for being a gold-digger. She also allegedly sold illegal credit privacy numbers to people online.

Some fans also found a video of Ahkeema allegedly fighting a woman in the street. There's also a video of her dancing on a table provocatively in what appears to be a podcast. However, there's no confirmation if it was her or not but they have similar leg tattoos.

Zion Williamson has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson is one of the most explosive players in the NBA. Williamson has been amazing when he's playing, but injuries have slowed him down since the New Orleans Pelicans drafted him first overall in 2019.

Williamson has only played a total of 114 regular-season games in his career, and just 29 in the past two seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, while he struggled with a hamstring injury this season.

