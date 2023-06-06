"It was like vanilla-flavored almond milk" - Josh Hart breaks his silence on breast milk tweet saga

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks has finally shared the real story behind his viral tweet about breast milk. Hart broke the internet last week when he asked his followers if they tried their wives' breast milk and how did it taste.

The Knicks star became a father last month when he and her wife Shannon Phillips welcomed twin boys. And as a first-time father with access to Twitter, Hart was unable to resist asking a very interesting question.

Josh Hart @joshhart Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Hart's tweet went viral and got even talked about more than Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the 28-year-old swingman shared the real story behind his breast milk question. He explained that as a new father, he wondered about what it tasted like. His family ended up giving him a blind taste test and he got to experience it.

"85% of new dads at least wonder how breast milk tastes like," Hart said. "I wondered how it actually tastes like. We had family over that day and asked me if I tried it. ... I got finessed into doing a blind tasting. We had like almond milk, a couple of flavors of almond milk, a creamer and breast milk.

He added:

"It was like vanilla-flavored almond milk. That's how it tasted. ... I'm like, 'Damn, this actually doesn't taste bad. I was like, 'This gotta be breast milk.' I just knew because it tasted the best out of all of them."

Hart also hilariously made it clear that he's not taking breast milk from his twin sons.

"I think people think I'm out here just indulging in breast milk 24/7," Hart said. "I'm not. That's not it. It was just probably, it wasn't even like a shot of breast milk. It wasn't bad, I'll say that."

Also Read: "This gotta be the funniest excuse of all time" - Fans in disbelief of Ja Morant toy gun claim online

Josh Hart to decline player option for next season, become a free agent

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks

In the same interview with Bleacher Report, Josh Hart revealed that he's planning to decline his $12.9 million player option for next season. Hart will explore free agency, but would like to stay with the New York Knicks.

The Knicks acquired Hart at the trade deadline in a four-team deal involving the Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 regular-season games in New York.

Hart was also instrumental in the Knicks' first-round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's a close friend of Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, who would surely want him back with the team next season. He's expected to pursue an annual salary of around $15-18 million, per HoopsHype.

Also Read: "Y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days" - Fans ridicule Jonathan Isaac's anti-woke clothing line UNITUS

Poll : 0 votes