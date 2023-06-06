"This gotta be the funniest excuse of all time" - Fans in disbelief of Ja Morant toy gun claim online

Fans cannot believe the excuse from Ja Morant's camp regarding his most recent gun incident caught on Instagram Live last month. Morant is rumored to be facing a 30-game suspension, which will be announced after the NBA Finals.

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, Claudia Jordan cited sources about an update on the NBA's investigation on Morant. Jordan revealed that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar's representatives are adamant that he was holding a toy gun in the video.

"My sources say that the relative in the back of the car in the back seat had a toy gun in the car," Jordan said. "The gun is not real and (the relative) was playing around with it. Passed it to Ja and that got caught on the live he had in his hand. The video was sent to Adam Silver, NBA allegedly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They have it and they said the gun looks extremely fake, like it's obviously a toy gun. But according to my source, allegedly Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. Looking like it should be about 30 games even though they know it as a toy gun."

However, Claudia Jordan's co-host Charlamagne tha God is not buying Ja Morant's excuse. He pointed out that if it was really a fake gun, Morant should have told the truth in the first place instead of issuing an apology like he was guilty.

Fans are also making fun of Morant's toy gun claim and they made it known on Twitter. One fan called it hilarious:

"This gotta be the funniest excuse of all time. Dude ran out of options so he said, 'It's a toy.'"

🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23 @mymixtapez @whoisreef Lmfaooo this gotta be the funniest excuse of all time. Dude ran out of options so he said it’s a toy @mymixtapez @whoisreef Lmfaooo this gotta be the funniest excuse of all time. Dude ran out of options so he said it’s a toy

Another fun was baffled why a grown-up like Morant has a toy gun with his friends.

"They need to explain why he'd be carrying around a toy and not a real one while riding with his homies. What would be the point of that?"

Suffering Mavs Fan @Thetruth2727 @mymixtapez @whoisreef Then they need to explain why he’d be carrying around a toy and not a real one while riding with his homies. What would be the point of that? @mymixtapez @whoisreef Then they need to explain why he’d be carrying around a toy and not a real one while riding with his homies. What would be the point of that? 😂

Here are other reactions to the claim that Ja Morant was holding a toy gun:

Randall Barnes @AuthorRandallB Ja Morant’s lawyers are saying the gun he had in the IG Live is a toy? Am I his lawyer 🤣 because I said that would be how I’d argue against his suspension lol



I’m not mad at it! Lol Ja Morant’s lawyers are saying the gun he had in the IG Live is a toy? Am I his lawyer 🤣 because I said that would be how I’d argue against his suspension lolI’m not mad at it! Lol

Paul Cross @pcrossvol Ja Morant’s team is saying the gun in the video was a toy. This story just keeps on getting stupider Ja Morant’s team is saying the gun in the video was a toy. This story just keeps on getting stupider

SSB @SSBKlutch @mymixtapez @whoisreef Ja and his PR team after saying it was “toy” @mymixtapez @whoisreef Ja and his PR team after saying it was “toy” https://t.co/Ds5XBOxjsd

LaBelly (37-22)🐦⬛️ @szassexslavee @mymixtapez @whoisreef imagine fucking up so bad this all yo team can come up with this late in the game @mymixtapez @whoisreef imagine fucking up so bad this all yo team can come up with this late in the game

4tK Ja @T75450124 @mymixtapez @whoisreef Dude still not taking responsibility for his actions…. The way he put down that camera, it wasn’t fake … if the league accepts it then hey 🤷🏾‍♂️ @mymixtapez @whoisreef Dude still not taking responsibility for his actions…. The way he put down that camera, it wasn’t fake … if the league accepts it then hey 🤷🏾‍♂️

Also Read: "Y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days" - Fans ridicule Jonathan Isaac's anti-woke clothing line UNITUS

Jaren Jackson Jr. shows support for Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Someone from the Memphis Grizzlies finally broke their silence regarding Ja Morant's situation and impending suspension. Jaren Jackson Jr. showed support for his teammate in an appearance on Paul George's Podcast P.

"He's good," Jackson said. "That's my brother, though. No matter what, I stand by my brother, and I think that's the lesson everybody should take away from this. ... Everybody is going to say whatever, but they're everybody. It never matters at the end of the day. This is your family, this is your brother."

Also Read: What is the story behind Chris Andersen and Paris Dunn? Exploring the catfish saga of the former NBA player

Poll : 0 votes