What is the story behind Chris Andersen and Paris Dunn? Exploring the catfish saga of the former NBA player

Chris Andersen made headlines in the summer of 2012 when authorities investigated him for a suspected criminal case involving a minor. Andersen was later found not guilty of any crimes and it was revealed a year later that he was a victim of catfishing.

A woman from Canada named Shelly Chartier was catfishing several people, including Andersen and a woman named Paris Dunn. Chartier set up fake accounts for both Andersen and Dunn before speaking to the real people using the fake accounts.

Chartier eventually set up a meet-up between the NBA player and the aspiring model. Something physical transpired, with Dunn telling "Birdman" that she was 21 years old. But in reality, she was only 17 at the time. Chartier used the information to blackmail Andersen, while Dunn was also blackmailed using her private photos.

Authorities eventually caught Shelly Chartier and she was sentenced to 18 months in prison for impersonation, extortion, uttering threats and fraud. Meanwhile, Chris Andersen and Paris Dunn were not charged with anything.

Their story was eventually told on ABC News's 20/20 and MTV's Catfish: The TV Show. Cartier still lives in Canada and is married to a man named Rob Marku. She reportedly works as a part-time janitor and a full-time caregiver for her ill mother.

Where is Chris Andersen now?

Chris Andersen playing for Power in the BIG3.

Chris Andersen retired from the NBA following the 2016-17 season. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was an unused player during their run to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Andersen continued his basketball career for Ice Cube's BIG3 league along with many former NBA players. He won the 2018 BIG3 championship as part of Power with Glen Davis, Ryan Gomes, Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley and Quentin Richardson.

Andersen is mostly known for his nickname, wild hairstyles and colorful tattoos. He was a good role player who gives energy and defense. He won an NBA championship in 2013 with the Miami Heat.

Where is Paris Dunn now?

Paris Dunn (Photo: Paris Dylan/Instagram)

Paris Dunn, who now goes by her stage name Paris Dylan, works as a model, reality star and social media personality. She used the famed from the catfish scandal with Chris Andersen as a stepping stone to the entertainment industry.

While Dunn has no current projects, she's in a high-profile relationship with American singer-songwriter Don McLean. They have been together since 2018 when she was just 24 years old and he was 72. Some have criticized their relationship, but both have been very supportive of each other.

