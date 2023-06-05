What happened to Gabe Osabuohien? Injuries explored as former WVU Basketball star is involved in a concerning car accident

Former West Virginia Mountaineers player Gabe Osabuohien was involved in a recent car accident. Osabuohien reportedly suffered serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

According WVU athlete Tyler Mileto on Facebook, Osabuohien was in an accident on Monday morning. The former Mountaineers forward suffered two fractures in his neck and a broken nose.

WVSports.com on Twitter confirmed the incident and revealed some good news about Osabuohien. He's started walking already and will make a full recovery in six weeks. The statement reads:

"As many of you know former Mountaineer basketball player Gabe Osabuohien was in an accident yesterday. We just heard from those close to him that Gabe is walking today. A full recovery is expected in six weeks."

WVSports.com @WVSportsDotCom



#WVU #HailWV twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As many of you know former Mountaineer basketball player Gabe Osabuohien was in an accident yesterday. We just heard from those close to him that Gabe is walking today. A full recovery is expected in six weeks. As many of you know former Mountaineer basketball player Gabe Osabuohien was in an accident yesterday. We just heard from those close to him that Gabe is walking today. A full recovery is expected in six weeks.#WVU #HailWV twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6DC0dTeqtP

Also Read: "We starting you no questions asked" - NBA fans rally around Tracy McGrady who was stunned to be compared with Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony

Gabe Osabuohien releases statement after accident

Gabe Osabuohien during his time with West Virginia Mountaineers

Gabe Osabuohien has released the following statement on his Instagram account regarding the accident he was involved in:

"Appreciate the prayers. What don't kill you can only make you stronger. Those who texted/called me, I lost my phone in the wreck. Will have a new one tomorrow. Couple broken bones in my neck, a few other fractures but I'm still here."

Osabuohien spent the first two years of his collegiate career with Arkansas. He transferred to West Virginia in 2019, playing three seasons there. He played 87 games for the Mountaineers, averaging 3.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The 25-year-old forward was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at the end of his fifth-year. He declared for the 2022 NBA draft, hiring an agent in the process. He banked on his defensive tenacity and is mostly known for taking charges.

However, Osabuohien went undrafted and had to sign with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League. He played 30 games for the Charge, averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He started nine games, but only averaged 16.7 minutes per game.

Osabuohien was born on Oct. 27, 1998 to parents Kingsley and Roseline in Toronto, Canada. He earned a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies during his time with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He's also currently pursuing his master's degree in sport management.

Also Read: Charles Barkley, worth over $60 million, lost $1 million in a day over 20 times due to gambling addiction

Poll : 0 votes