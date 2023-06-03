"We starting you no questions asked" - NBA fans rally around Tracy McGrady who was stunned to be compared with Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony

NBA fans showed their support for Tracy McGrady after his stunned reaction to being compared with Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony. McGrady, a Hall of Famer, is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen and is considered one of the most skilled players ever.

In a post by NBA Central on Twitter, they asked fans to choose who to start, bench and cut between McGrady, Butler and Anthony. "T-Mac" reacted to the post by retweeting it and putting the googly eyes emoji on it.

Fans rallied around Tracy McGrady, who the majority chose to start over Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony. McGrady was at the height of his powers in the early 2000s as part of the Orlando Magic. He was the NBA's scoring champion in 2003 and 2004, averaging 32.1 and 28.0 points per game, respectively.

One fan even said:

"We starting you no questions asked."

We starting you no questions asked

Another fan tweeted:

"Jimmy or Melo getting cut. T-Mac staring all 82."

Here are other reactions favoring McGrady over Butler and Anthony:



Bench Melo

Bench Melo
Cut Butler

there ain't no way you're getting benched or cut is all i gotta say

However, not all agreed to Tracy McGrady will start over Jimmy Butler or Carmelo Anthony. Some even thought that Butler or Anthony deserved to start, while others had McGrady getting exed.

One fan said:

"Start Jimmy, bench Melo, cut TMac"

Another fan had a perfect explanation, saying:

"You get cut. Jimmy is the better all-around player and has more playoff success, and due to Melo getting past the first round in the playoffs and also being a scoring champion, 3-time Olympic gold medalist and making 3 more all-star teams, you're out. But it’s close."

You get cut. Jimmy is the better all around player and has more playoffs success, and due to Melo's getting past the first round in the playoffs and also being a scoring champion, 3 time Olympic gold medalist and making 3 more all star teams, you're out. But it's close. Still HoF

Here are other reactions showing support for Butler or Anthony:

Benching ya ass for melo and cutting Jimmy pretty easily

Tracy McGrady's career retrospective

Tracy McGrady during his time with the Houston Rockets

Tracy McGrady was selected ninth overall in the 1997 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors out of Mount Zion Christian Academy. McGrady struggled for playing time with the Raptors and opted to become a free agent in 2000.

"T-Mac" signed with the Orlando Magic and instantly become one of the top young players in the league. He won the 2001 Most Improved Player of the Year award, while also being named to his first All-Star Game. He was an All-Star for seven straight years from 2001 to 2007.

In addition to two scoring titles, McGrady led the Magic to three times but failed to move past the first round. He was traded to the Houston Rockets before the start of the 2004-05 season. He had three great seasons in Houston before injuries piled up and essentially slowed his career.

McGrady went on to play for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2013. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

