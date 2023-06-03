"Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world" - Chris Broussard crowns Nuggets superstar after a triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the best player in the world, according to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard. Jokic casually dropped another triple-double in his NBA Finals debut to help the Nuggets get a 1-0 lead against the Miami Heat.

On a recent episode of First Things First, the crew of Broussard, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes discussed Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Broussard believes that Jokic will be the undisputed best player in the world if he leads the Nuggets to the NBA championship.

"Nikola Jokić is the best player in the world," Broussard said. "After this series, when they win, it'll be damn near undisputable. I used to think Joel Embiid is better, but that's not the case anymore. ... I've seen Embiid fail enough in the playoffs."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Nikola Jokić is the best player in the world. After this series, when the Nuggets win, it'll be undisputed. Offensively, there's nothing he can't do. ... He's the best passing big man ever. We're watching something very special." — @Chris_Broussard "Nikola Jokić is the best player in the world. After this series, when the Nuggets win, it'll be undisputed. Offensively, there's nothing he can't do. ... He's the best passing big man ever. We're watching something very special." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/tK9dZ5UE98

Chris Broussard also pointed out how Nikola Jokic was dominating the game with just five shots in the first three quarters. Jokic then turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter to score 12 points to give the Denver Nuggets the 104-93 win.

"There's nothing you can do against him," Broussard said. "He has five shots through three quarters. And then in the fourth quarter when Miami makes a run, he scores 12. ... He's the best passing big man ever and we're watching something special."

"The Joker" finished the game with another absurd stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. That's the most assists for a player making his NBA Finals debut. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Also Read: "Bag after bag love to see it" - Fans went wild for Angel Reese's cameo in Latto and Cardi B's 'Put It On Da Floor Again' music video

Why does Nikola Jokic point to his hand after their Game 1 win?

Nikola Jokic at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game One

Many people thought that Nikola Jokic was taunting the Miami Heat after the Denver Nuggets' win in Game 1. Jokic was pointing to his hand, with some thinking that it was a reference to winning an NBA ring.

However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon explained that it was a sweet gesture from Jokic to his daughter Ognjena. It was a reference to Ognjena's favorite song and it was a way for them to have a bond.

"It's just a song that we sing," Jokic said. "It's not a big deal, but she likes it, and I just want to have some connection with her."

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will have three days to prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. It's scheduled on Sunday at Ball Arena in Game 2, with the Nuggets looking to take a 2-0 lead.

Also Read: "I know what they are capable of" - Nikola Jokic warns his teammates of resurgent Heat team as Nuggets take Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Poll : 0 votes