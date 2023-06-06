"Y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days" - Fans ridicule Jonathan Isaac's anti-woke clothing line UNITUS

Fans were ruthless following Jonathan Isaac's announcement of his clothing line coming out this August. Isaac introduced UNITUS, an anti-woke clothing line that will focus on Christian-based values.

The Orlando Magic forward revealed his project on social media. He pointed out other companies that are "woke" and critical of Christian values, with UNITUS as a counter or alternative for them.

"UNITUS is a sports and apparel company and the bases of it for me is freedom," Isaac said. "You have companies in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values. Things like that. And I think they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree, but I feel that we also have a freedom to create what we want to create."

Jonathan Isaac @JJudahIsaac Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative. UNITUS launches August 2023. Stay tuned🙃 #WeAreUnitus

However, some fans are not impressed with Jonathan Isaac's new project. One fan even claimed that Isaac is doing it to be relevant. It should be noted that the Orlando Magic forward has only played 11 games since suffering a knee injury inside the NBA bubble in the 2019-20 season.

The fan said:

"Man y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days."

Sané Szn @MelEnthusiast @JJudahIsaac Man y'all bench warmers do anything to be relevant these days

Another Twitter user pointed out the irony in Isaac's cause:

"Chastising a movement that fights for equality and calling it the dog whistle of racism "Woke" and then promoting a brand about Uniting people is ironic. Also, saying you play for the Orlando Magic is a pretty big leap, isn't it?"

Migs @migsorl @JJudahIsaac Chastising a movement that fights for equality and calling it the dog whistle of racism "Woke" and then promoting a brand about Uniting people is ironic. Also, saying you play for the Orlando Magic is a pretty big leap, isn't it?

There was also a fan who took a shot at Isaac's injury history:

"Around 13 secs. she says, "see that guy standing while everyone else is kneeling?" It should say, "see that guy nursing an injury on the bench for 4 years while everyone else is playing?"

zach @zachbackpacks



It should say



@JJudahIsaac Around 13 secs she says "see that guy standing while everyone else is kneeling?" It should say "see that guy nursing an injury on the bench for 4 years while everyone else is playing?"

Despite some nasty comments about his brand-new clothing line launching in August, Isaac received plenty of support. One fan was critical of the monopoly-like stranglehold of Nike in some high schools:

"We need some competition for team sports apparel. Unfortunately, most Christian schools use Nike for their athletic teams….forces me to pay for Nike apparel when I don't normally and wouldn't otherwise."

Staci @wildlifeart7777 @JJudahIsaac We need some competition for team sports apparel. Unfortunately, most Christian schools use Nike for their athletic teams….forces me to pay for Nike apparel when I don't normally and wouldn't otherwise.

Here are other comments showing support for UNITUS:

sicilianpapabear @Sicilianpapa @JJudahIsaac We need more young conservatives who are not afraid to stand up for what they believe. I'm happy to support Jonathan Isaac and anyone who stands up for truth and honor.

Diane Piette @DianeCPiette @JJudahIsaac Let me know when you launch. I will have my credit card ready.

Dion Frayle @DionFrayle @JJudahIsaac, Can't wait to see when your UNITUS line drops in August. This a cool venture you're on and I hope it is a huge success. God Bless and Keep you..

Aiimms @Aiimms_ @JJudahIsaac Thank you for doing this! It's important that everyone takes part in this Spiritual and Cultural War. I'm excited for the launch and ready to buy some gear! #VoteWithYourDollar #IStandWithGod #JesusIsOurSavior

DJTAlways @DjtAlways @JJudahIsaac Thank you for taking a stand for American values and Christians. Both are under attack. We need more brave men like you! 👏👏

Killin n Kansas @KillinKansas @JJudahIsaac I will support you by buying my grandson your brand!! Thanks for standing up for your beliefs.

Jonathan Isaac finally returned to the court this season

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac was in the middle of his best season in the NBA when he suffered a torn left ACL inside the bubble. Isaac would miss the entire 2020-21 season as he recovers from the injury. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a muscle injury during rehab and it required surgery.

Isaac finally played his first game in two and a half years back in January against the Boston Celtics. However, he suffered a torn left adductor muscle after playing just 11 games. He missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

