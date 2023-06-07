"I've always had a hard time saying no" - Chris Paul says he is done being a 'people pleaser' after a heartfelt talk with his wife

Chris Paul is making changes to himself and will no longer be a people pleaser moving forward. Paul revealed that he had a heart-to-heart talk with his wife Jada Crawley about him having a hard time saying no to people.

CP3 was the most recent guest on The Pivot podcast wherein he discussed his NBA career, dreams of winning a championship and his personal life. He recently had a conversation with her wife about being there for the people that support him rather than those who are critical of him.

"I've always had a hard time saying no," Paul said. "To this or that or show up here, all right. The biggest thing I've been trying to work on is showing up for the people who show up for me. I let people do me dirty for so long, talk crazy about me? I'mma still show up for them, still do that.

"It's just recently that I had a conversation with my wife. It's like, 'I'm done with that.' The pivot is investing more time to those who deserve it." (1:07:03 - 1:07:33)

Who is Chris Paul's wife?

Chris Paul's wife Jada (Photo: Jada Paul/Instagram)

Chris Paul has been married to his wife Jada since 2011 in North Carolina. The couple first met in 2003 through a mutual friend and has been together ever since. They have two children, a son named Chris Jr. and a daughter Camryn Alexis.

Paul has nothing but love and praise for his wife for being the "rock" of the family. Being an athlete means he's on the road for most of the season, with Jada taking care of the kids while he's away.

"For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives," Paul told PEOPLE last year. "You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock. She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything."

Chris Paul tells heartbreaking story about her daughter

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns at the 2021 NBA Finals

Chris Paul shared a heartbreaking story about her daughter in his appearance on The Pivot podcast. A classmate of her daughter Camryn told her that his father has no NBA championship, which made her upset.

"My daughter is the sweetest soul you'll ever meet in your life," Paul said. "She's at that age now where at school, kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her. He was like, ‘Your Daddy ain't never going to win no championship.'

