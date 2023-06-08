"They've finally been exposed as 8-seed frauds" - Skip Bayless rips the Heat after Nuggets dominate them in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Skip Bayless did not like what he saw from the Miami Heat in their loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Bayless has no choice but to talk about the Nuggets and Heat since LeBron James and the LA Lakers are no longer playing.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each had a triple-double to lead the Nuggets to a 109-94 victory. The eccentric Fox Sports analyst posted on Twitter to call out the Heat for being "8-seed frauds" because they played badly in Game 3.

"Now I get to hear the Heat are too little, that they've finally been exposed as 8-seed frauds, that they just have too many undrafted Vincents and Struses and Martins and Robinsons," Bayless wrote.

But despite the criticism for the Miami Heat, Skip Bayless also praised them for their small run toward the end of the game. Duncan Robinson sparked a nice run that brought the lead down to nine points with around one minute left. However, it was not enough to get the win.

"As always, I liked the way the Heat finished the game. No quit," Bayless tweeted.

Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in NBA Finals history with a 30-20-10 triple-double. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray added 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as they became the first duo to have a triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

Christian Braun was huge for the Nuggets, contributing 15 points and four rebounds off the bench. Aaron Gordon had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler had a great game for the Heat with 28 points, two rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo continues his great NBA Finals with 22 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on Friday in Miami.

Who will be Skip Bayless' new co-analyst for 'Undisputed' on Fox Sports?

Shannon Sharpe is leaving Skip Bayless after reaching a contract buyout with Fox Sports.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have been working together since 2016 on Undisputed on Fox Sports. However, Sharpe has reached a contract buyout agreement with Fox Sports and will leave the network after the NBA Finals.

Some have argued that Sharpe has had enough disrespect from Bayless, who has had some incredibly insensitive takes over the past year. He discredited Sharpe's credentials as a Hall of Fame tight end when they were discussing Tom Brady. He also alienated the NFL legend when he didn't apologize for his tweet on Damar Hamlin.

But who will replace Sharpe and join Bayless on Undisputed to deal with his hot takes? According to Front Office Sports, Fox is reportedly looking at in-house replacements such as LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, and Nick Wright.

