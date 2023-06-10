"My two sons are just starting to get into soccer" - Erik Spoelstra excited about Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami

The city of Miami, including coach Erik Spoelstra, is excited about the impending arrival of Lionel Messi. The soccer superstar is leaving Paris Saint Germain, turned down a billion-dollar deal from Saudi Arabia and is arriving at Inter Miami in the MLS.

In a press conference before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Spoelstra was asked about Messi coming to South Beach to play for Inter Miami. The two-time champion coach sounded very excited, as his two sons have started playing the sport.

"It's exciting," Spoelstra said. "My two sons are just starting to get into soccer so. … Football? Hopefully, we can get a ticket."

Spoelstra might have a tough time finding tickets for Messi's debut game for Inter Miami. Demand for future games involving Messi has doubled and tripled across the MLS, both home and away games.

Sports analyst Joe Pompliano explained on CNBC's Last Call the impact the Argentinian superstar has had on the soccer scene in the United States.

"If you look at Miami’s stadium, they only have 18K seats," Pompliano said. "When you look across Europe, in Barcelona specifically, they have 100K seats. There is a fundamental imbalance in the supply and demand equation we are seeing."

Inter might have the worst record in the Eastern Conference but are winning in ticket sales.

They have sold out the remaining games of the season despite the prices going up four times. Other MLS franchises have also sold out tickets against Inter Miami, showing Messi's drawing power.

Jimmy Butler reacts to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is one of the biggest soccer fans in the NBA. He's a huge fan of Paris Saint Germain, which is Lionel Messi's previous club. He has even developed a friendship with PSG star Neymar Jr. and has attended several games at the Parc des Princes in France.

In a pregame news conference on Friday, Butler discussed Lionel Messi choosing to play for Inter Miami. The Heat star is happy about that and thinks it will lead to more people getting into the sport. It could also help bring in more big names from Europe to the United States.

"Obviously, (Lionel Messi) is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game," Butler said. "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

