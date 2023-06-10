5 celebrities who were spotted courtside attending Heat vs. Nuggets Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Several celebrities were spotted courtside in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The Nuggets are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, while the Heat are trying to even the series at 2-2.

The stars were out at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday night. There has not been plenty of celebrities in the first two games of the NBA Finals. That all changed when the series switched to South Beach.

Here are the five celebrities spotted in Game 4:

Neymar Jr.

The Paris Saint Germain star is in Miami for a few days now since he was also in attendance for Game 3. Neymar Jr. is a huge basketball fan, while Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a supporter of PSG. The Brazilian superstar is fulfilling his promise to Butler that he'll attend the NBA Finals if Miami reaches it.

Paul Pogba

Another soccer star in attendance for Game 4 is Paul Pogba. The Juventus midfielder is also a huge basketball fan and has seen plenty of NBA games over the years. He's had a terrible campaign in Italy due to several muscle injuries.

Vinicius Jr.

The next big Brazilian soccer star once Neymar Jr. retires, Vinicius Jr. has been a revelation for Real Madrid this season. He's expected to reach new heights of superstardom next season since Karim Benzema has left the club for Saudi Arabia.

Forest Whitaker

The Academy Award-winning actor is not just a fan of the NBA, but also a partner. He's one of several strategic investors for NBA Africa, as announced by the league two years ago.

Chris Tucker

The Air and Rush Hour actor has been a staple in NBA games over the years. Chris Tucker has also joined several programs such as Inside the NBA and NBA TV to discuss his love for basketball.

Ken Jeong was the star of the NBA Finals in Game 1

Ken Jeong at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game 1

One of the few stars in Denver for the NBA Finals was actor and comedian Ken Jeong. He was present in Game 1 and cheered for the Nuggets despite being a fan of the LA Lakers.

Jeong was even invited to entertain the crowd at halftime when Rocky the Mountain Lion asked him to take a half-court shot. It went terribly for the Community actor since his shot barely made it near the rim.

theScore @theScore The Nuggets mascot really showed Ken Jeong how it's done. The Nuggets mascot really showed Ken Jeong how it's done. 😂 https://t.co/P4MyY32MJY

In addition to Jeong, some of the celebrities in attendance in the first two games in Denver were Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning and Sean Payton. Wilson is the current quarterback of the Denver Broncos, while Payto is their head coach. As for Manning, he helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2016.

