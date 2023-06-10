"He's out there full f**king sweat" - Gilbert Arenas reveals 3 hardest working players in NBA

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has revealed the three hardest-working NBA players he has ever seen. Arenas played 11 years in the league but has only seen a handful of players with a great work ethic.

In an interview with Vlad TV recently, Arenas discussed the laziness of many players during his time in the NBA. He shared a story of how Kobe Bryant was a different animal than the rest of the league.

"The game's at seven, the earliest person in is around five o'clock," Arenas said. "I get there at three, sure enough, he's out there full f**king sweat working like it's a Game 7. We're not like getting shots up. He's going through a full workout and then he goes on to play this game."

Arenas also named three hardest-working players he has seen during his time in the NBA, saying:

"I've been to the gym three o'clock from my second year all the way. I've only seen multiple (players), Kobe, Ray Allen and Steve Nash a little bit."

Gilbert Arenas also revealed that a couple of legendary players helped him out during his rookie season at Golden State in 2001. Mark Jackson taught him about work ethic, while Chris Mullin who became an executive for the Warriors took him under his wing.

On the other hand, Kobe Bryant and Ray Allen are two of the greatest players to have a great work ethic. Bryant's regimen has reached mythical status will all the crazy stories about his insane drive.

Allen was known for his consistency and durability, which is attributed to his work ethic and conditioning. As for Steve Nash, he had to become a hard worker because he was not athletic. It led to back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006.

Gilbert Arenas' career retrospective

Gilbert Arenas of the Washington Wizards

Gilbert Arenas was a standout out of Arizona and many projected him to go in the first round of the 2001 NBA draft. However, Arenas fell to the second round and was picked 31st overall by the Golden State Warriors.

After being limited to just 47 games in his rookie season, Arenas won the Most Improved Player of the Year in 2003. He became a restricted free agent at the end of that season and signed for the Washington Wizards.

Arenas reached the peak of his career in Washington, being named an All-Star three times from 2005 to 2007. He became "Agent Zero" and one of the best scoring guards in the league.

Injuries hampered Arenas during the latter part of his career with the Wizards. He bounced around to several teams such as the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies before retiring in 2012.

