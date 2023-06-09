"Now y’all got my boy JT on here offended" - Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum have hilarious exchange on IG live

Damian Lillard reacted funnily to Jayson Tatum popping up during his Instagram Live. It was reported recently that Lillard does not want to play for the Boston Celtics. Tatum responded with a comment on the Portland Trail Blazers star's video.

TNT's resident NBA insider Chris Haynes said on The Dan Patrick Show that he does not see Lillard getting traded to a Western Conference team. Dan Patrick asked Haynes about the Celtics' chances of acquiring Lillard.

"He's not doing Boston," Haynes said. "He's not. I don't see that."

Patrick followed up with:

"You can confidently report that Dame doesn't want to go to Boston? Is that what you are saying?"

Haynes responded:

"I think that's pretty safe to say."

Later in the day, Damian Lillard was chilling on his Instagram Live when Jayson Tatum appeared in the comments section. Tatum commented:

"Damn, we get it. You don't like Boston."

Lillard laughed at Tatum's comment and told his fans that he was not at fault for the report by Chris Haynes.

"Now y’all got my boy JT on here offended," Lillard said. "That's crazy."

Damian Lillard prefers Heat, Nets if he wants to get traded

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been very loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard signed a two-year deal with the Blazers last season, extending his contract until the 2026-27 season. However, another disappointing campaign puts Lillard's future in question.

The Blazers got lucky at the draft lottery and will not have the chance to land either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. They could start a full-blown rebuild by trading Lillard. They could also dangle the No. 3 pick to acquire an All-Star-level player to help the team become contenders.

However, with the possibility of getting traded, Lillard has discussed the teams he's open to playing for. On The Last Stand with Brian Custer, the 32-year-old star said that he prefers playing for the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets.

"Miami obviously," Lillard said. "Miami is the obvious one. Bam (Adebayo) is my dog. Bam is my dog for real, but I mean I think Miami is the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. I mean, both have capable rosters."

Even though he's open to playing for another team, Lillard reiterated his love for the city of Portland. He still wants to win an NBA championship with the Blazers, but he will have a tough time doing it alone without any help to contend for the title.

