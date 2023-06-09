"That's him bro there's no denying it" - Fans scrutinize Zion Williamson's back tattoo in wake of baby mama scandal

Zion Williamson has a huge tattoo on his back and it's under scrutiny amid his baby mama scandal that started with a simple gender reveal. Fans are convinced that Williamson is in the photo leaked by a woman named Yami Taylor, who has accused him of cheating on her girlfriend.

The New Orleans Pelicans star and his girlfriend Ahkeema revealed to the world that they are welcoming a daughter soon. However, fans have uncovered some red flags about Ahkeema, who allegedly ran an illegal CPN scam on her Instagram account.

Adult star Moriah Mills ranted about the couple on Twitter, sharing a lot of personal information about his alleged relationship with Williamson. Taylor recently came forward and posted an image of someone who appears to be the two-time All-Star due to the tattoo on his back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way 👀😳 https://t.co/pmripII8co

Fans on social media were convinced that the man on Yami Taylor's post is Zion Williamson. They pointed out that the back tattoo is similar to what Williamson has tattooed on his back, which is the words "Mount Zion." It was his first tattoo that he shared on social media late last year.

One fan was very convinced about it being the New Orleans Pelicans star:

"That's him, bro. There's no denying it."

Another fan had a hilarious explanation of what "Mount Zion" really meant:

"I never realized that Zion's back tattoo was actually instructions."

Hard Knicks Barry @BarryDworkin I never realized that Zion’s back tattoo was actually instructions I never realized that Zion’s back tattoo was actually instructions https://t.co/XbBAhFlNxv

A couple of fans pointed out that Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are the first two picks of the 2019 NBA draft:

Here are other reactions to Zion's back tattoo going viral in the middle of his baby mama drama:

HBA @HBAcrypto @LakeShowYo Zion getting beat up on the timeline all week @LakeShowYo Zion getting beat up on the timeline all week https://t.co/YXc0ikjpLR

One fan went far as to suggest that we need the late Jerry Springer for this kind of drama:

"Ayo Jerry Springer, come back to life man. We need ya down here."

Also Read: "Now y’all got my boy JT on here offended" - Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum have hilarious exchange on IG live

What does Zion Williamson's back tattoo mean?

Zion Williamson's back tattoo.

Zion Williamson unveiled his first tattoo last year, which was heavily panned by people online. It was a back tattoo with the words "Mount Zion." Williamson explained its significance in a postgame interview back on Nov. 30, 2022.

"My grandmother passed away when I was one," Williamson said. "She helped my mom come up with my name. So it's a biblical reference as well. When I talked to the artist about it, he understood where I was coming from.

"He understood the spiritual aspect that I wanted on why I wanted the tattoo. The artist, myself, my mom, my grandmother, and friends and family, that what's this tattoo's for."

Mount Zion is a hill outside of the Old City of Jerusalem in Israel. Zion also means "the entire land of Israel." and has been mentioned in the Bible several times.

Also Read: "I also think it's a two-edged sword" - Adam Silver remains cautious of Saudi Arabia investments after LIV-PGA merger goes through

Poll : 0 votes