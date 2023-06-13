"Last step after a champion is to be a dynasty" - Michael Malone has massive hopes for the Nuggets after clinching their first title

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is not satisfied with winning an NBA championship. Malone remains hungry for the upcoming season and wants the Nuggets to start building a dynasty.

During the trophy presentation, Malone surprised many when he said that the Nuggets are not getting complacent after one NBA title.

"I've got news for everybody out there," Malone said. "We're not satisfied with one. We want more."

Michael Malone doubled down on his goals for next season in his postgame news conference. Malone explained to reporters that he's inspired by Miami Heat president and Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley about building a dynasty.

"Pat Riley said something many years ago," Malone said. "I used to have it up on my board when I was a head coach in Sacramento. It talked about the evolution in this game and how you go from a nobody to an upstart. And you go from an upstart to a winner and a winner to a contender and a contender to a champion. The last step after a champion is to be a dynasty."

The Denver Nuggets are certainly capable of becoming an NBA dynasty. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are just entering their prime, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are signed to long-term deals.

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope is signed for two more seasons, while Bruce Brown Jr. has a player option for next season. The Nuggets' priority this offseason is to either convince him to pick up his option or sign a new deal.

Young guys such as Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar and Peyton Watson will be back next season with championship experience. Veterans like DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson will be free agents, but are easily retainable.

The Nuggets also have the 37th and 40th pick in this year's draft. It gives the front office options to sign players to budget-friendly deals. Denver will have to pay the luxury tax this season and might look for ways to lower their bill next year.

Michael Malone has been with the Denver Nuggets since 2015

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' patience with head coach Michael Malone paid off as they won the 2023 NBA championship. Malone was hired by the Nuggets in 2015 after a year and a half in charge of the Sacramento Kings.

Denver has made the playoffs five of the last eight times under Malone. He helped develop Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, while also learning to make things work for a talented roster. It's a well-deserved accolade for Malone, who has been an assistant coach in the league from 2001 to 2013.

