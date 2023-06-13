"Real NBA fans are crying tears of joy right now" - NBA fans are in tears after seeing Jamal Murray lift his first-ever title

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday to secure their first-ever title. Following the win, Murray was overcome with emotions and could be seen tearing up on the podium.

Shortly after, fans took to Twitter to congratulate Murray, with many praising him for overcoming adversity. This comes as the star point guard missed all of last season as well as two straight postseasons due to a torn ACL:

“Real NBA fans are crying tears of joy right now,” one fan said.

“Bro had (an) ACL (tear) two years ago and had thoughts of never being good again, and he led his team to a ring,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, fans from Murray’s native Canada expressed how proud they were to see the Canadian star win a title:

“CANADIAN BABY!!” one fan said.

“To think everything Jamal went through to get here is amazing. Being from Canada, it’s not easy to make it to the NBA. Also being a first-generation Canadian is not easy. The ACL injury was not easy either. Now he’s a champion. Made Canada very proud!” another said.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Jamal Murray winning his first NBA title:

Jamal Murray on overcoming a torn ACL to win his first NBA title

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray

Following the Denver Nuggets' NBA title win, Jamal Murray was asked how it felt to overcome a torn ACL to become a champion. Murray spoke about how much work it took for him to get to this point.

He then credited his teammates for always supporting him throughout his recovery process:

“It’s just an amazing feeling. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get back to this point,” Murray said.

“Everybody on my team believed in me to get back to myself and we proved a lot of doubters wrong.”

Murray was then asked if it was worth the wait to win his first title:

“Oh, yeah.

“I mean, I learned a lot by myself, just being out for two postseasons. Just grinding, having so many things going through my head. Watching my team go through the ups and downs and just to see us healthy, know what we can do, and we had the belief from the get-go. … So, it’s just great to see it through.”

Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 45.1% shooting over the five Finals games.

