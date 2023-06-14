What are the names of Michael Jordan's twin children? Finding out more about the NBA legend's personal life

Michael Jordan has three children with his first wife Juanita Vanoy and two daughters with his current wife Yvette Prieto. Jordan and Prietto got married in April 2013, while twins Ysabel and Victoria were born on Feb. 9, 2014.

The couple's representatives confirmed that Prieto delivered the babies at a hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival," the couple's spokeswoman Estee Portnoy said.

Jordan's first marriage was to Vanoy and it lasted for 17 years. The couple had three children together, with firstborn child Jeffrey born on Nov. 18, 1988. Marcus was born two years later on Dec. 24, while Jasmine was born on Dec. 7, 1992.

Jeffrey and Marcus played college basketball but both never turned professional. They are currently engaged in business, while Jasmine works for Jordan Brand's sports marketing division.

Michael Jordan is also a grandfather

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan also has one grandson courtesy of his daughter Jasmine. She's married to former NBA player Rakeem Christmas. Their son Rakeem Michael was born in May 2019. MJ told TODAY that he loves being a grandfather in an interview back in October 2019.

"Actually, it's fun because I can actually hold him and play with him and I’m having fun watching him," Jordan said.

MJ is known for his insane competitiveness. However, he was no match for his grandson as Jasmine Jordan revealed that his father is "soft" when it comes to Rakeem Michael.

"Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft," Jasmine said in a video for Togethxr in 2021. "My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger."

What will Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets do with their No. 2 pick in this year's draft?

Scoot Henderson at the 2023 NBA All-Star - Jordan Rising Stars Game

Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets have the second overall pick in this year's draft. The Hornets have three options ahead of the draft, which comes at an important time for the franchise. There were rumors of Jordan looking to sell the team earlier this season.

Charlotte's first option is to select Scoot Henderson, who is widely considered the second-best prospect behind Victor Wembanyama. The second option is picking Brandon Miller, who is a better fit alongside LaMelo Ball.

However, there's a third option and that is to trade the No. 2 pick for a top star. The New Orleans Pelicans are rumored to be interested in moving up. If the Pelicans make Zion Williamson available, the Hornets' front office will gladly take him up despite his injury history and recent baby mama drama.

