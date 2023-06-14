Watch: Denver Nuggets radio announcers get emotional after team ends 47-year title drought  

The Denver Nuggets radio announcers were overcome with emotions after the team won their first-ever NBA championship after 47 years since joining the league. The Nuggets prevailed over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals after five games.

In a video uploaded by Altitude Sports' Jesse Trujillo, it showed long-time Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki making the championship-winning call. Kosmicki was in near tears as Trujillo tapped him on his shoulder to begin the celebration.

"The 47-year wait is over," Kosmicki said. "The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world. They are champions and Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace. Oh my God, I can't believe they did it."

Jesse Trujillo @jtrujilloradio "The 47 year wait is over. The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world. They are Champions. And Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace." "The 47 year wait is over. The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world. They are Champions. And Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace." https://t.co/oomsseLCGW

Denver Nuggets set to celebrate championship with fans on June 15

Denver Nuggets fans celebrate in downtown Denver after the end of Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Denver Nuggets are set to hold their championship parade on June 15, Thursday in downtown Denver. The festivities will start at 9 a.m. with live music and video reels of the championship-winning team.

The parade will commence an hour later and will start at Union Park through 17th Avenue and Broadway before ending at the Civic Center Park. Fans should expect all the players and coaching staff, as well as team personnel, to be in the parade. Nikola Jokic is expected to be there despite wanting to come home as soon as possible due to his horses.

Team owner Stan Kroenke and team president Josh Kroenke will also join the celebrations. Even Denver's Mayor Michael B. Hancock and several civic leaders will be present, while Rocky the Mountain Lion and the Nuggets dancers will be there to provide more entertainment.

Who is the Denver Nuggets' radio play-by-play announcer?

Jason Kosmicki (Photo: Altitude Sports)

Jason Kosmicki, more famously known by fans as "Koz", has been the Denver Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer since 2010. Kosmicki has been with Altitude Sports for 29 years and started calling Nuggets road games in 2008. He was promoted to his current role two years later.

"Koz" is a Nebraska native but grew up in Germany. His family returned to the United States when he was 11 years old. He went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney and earned an English degree.

Kosmicki started his broadcasting career on campus before working in local radio stations in Eau Claire (WI), Minneapolis (MN), Houston (TX), Corpus Christi (TX) and Colorado Springs (CO) and Washington D.C.

Mike Gastineau @gasman206 In the mid-80s I worked at a radio station in Alliance, NE. A kid asked me about a job at the station. He had passion & talent & hiring him was an easy call. Tonight, almost 40 years later, my friend Jason Kosmicki called the @nuggets 1st @NBA title. I’m so happy for you, Koz! In the mid-80s I worked at a radio station in Alliance, NE. A kid asked me about a job at the station. He had passion & talent & hiring him was an easy call. Tonight, almost 40 years later, my friend Jason Kosmicki called the @nuggets 1st @NBA title. I’m so happy for you, Koz! https://t.co/F2LYWERWaP

