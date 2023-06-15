"She needs to be mentored by Savannah James" - Fans blast Ayesha Curry after video of her 'tasteless' joke went viral on Twitter

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry was trending on Twitter after an old video of her went viral. Fans were not happy with her for making a "tasteless" joke about ditching his marriage for a random shirtless man.

A LeBron James parody account posted a video on Twitter showing Ayesha on the Girl Chat segment of The Real Daytime. The mother of three can be seen trying to take his wedding ring off as a joke when a shirtless man entered the studio to bring the hosts drinks.

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame Poor Steph, he never beating them allegations Poor Steph, he never beating them allegations😭😭 https://t.co/A8DCIohn5D

The account was alluding to the nasty rumor that went viral at the end of 2021 when Steph Curry was chasing the 3-point record. The rumor was that the couple was having a non-monogamous relationship. There was even speculation that it was one of the reasons why Curry struggled with his shot at the time.

It should also be noted that the video came from an old episode of The Real Daytime back in September 2021. It was months before the rumor began spreading on social media.

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter went bonkers as the video gained more than 13 million views and counting. One fan thought that Ayesha Curry should learn how to be a good wife from Savannah James.

"She's always in the mix smh. She needs to be mentored by savannah James or sum."

Neighborhood Pusha @AlmightyQE @BronGotGame She’s always in the mix smh she needs to be mentored by savannah James or sum. @BronGotGame She’s always in the mix smh she needs to be mentored by savannah James or sum.

While it was clear that Mrs. Curry was just joking, a fan labeled "tasteless":

"Taking your ring off for a shirtless server? What a tasteless joke."

Lailahalese @Lailahalese @BronGotGame Taking your ring off for a shirtless server? What a tasteless joke 🤡 @BronGotGame Taking your ring off for a shirtless server? What a tasteless joke 🤡

"Lmao she embarrasses him every chance she gets lol."

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame Another reason why LeBrannah is on top>> Another reason why LeBrannah is on top>> https://t.co/1Q7QWyr9u5

rich @_HTX_richie @BronGotGame The wife of a 9 figure NBA superstar is really out here up for grabs lmao @BronGotGame The wife of a 9 figure NBA superstar is really out here up for grabs lmao

astropineapple @astropineapple1 @BronGotGame Imagine being one of the best, most accomplished athletes in the world, a family man who is a great father, someone who hadnever embarrassed his wife despite his notoriety and popularity with women around the world, and still having your wife act like that on TV @BronGotGame Imagine being one of the best, most accomplished athletes in the world, a family man who is a great father, someone who hadnever embarrassed his wife despite his notoriety and popularity with women around the world, and still having your wife act like that on TV

The Currys never directly addressed the rumors but Ayesha Curry once responded to a fan about it on Instagram last year.

"Don't believe everything you read," Ayesha wrote. "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been married since 2011

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry at the 2017 ESPYs.

Steph Curry met his future wife Ayesha Alexander when they were teenagers in North Carolina. They reconnected several years later in 2008 and started dating. They got married in 2011 and had their first child together, a daughter named Riley Elizabeth, in 2012.

Their second daughter, Ryan Carson was born three years later, and a son named Canon was born in 2018. They renewed their vows in 2021 in front of their three children. Steph and Ayesha's relationship has moved over to the entertainment side as they began hosting a game show on HBO.

