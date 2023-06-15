"Them strippers finna be working OT" - Zion Williamson to Houston Rockets trade rumors send NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Zion Williamson has been in the headlines in the past week for all the wrong reasons. Williamson's baby mama drama has embroiled his offseason, while the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move up in the NBA draft.

According to Rafael Barlowe of Locked on NBA, the Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in Williamson if he becomes available on draft day. The Rockets have the No. 4 pick in this year's draft and they could make it available for the former first overall pick.

"In my conversations, the name Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston," Barlowe said. "The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston, per @Barlowe500 Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston, per @Barlowe500 https://t.co/f2SMC1T4WQ

The rumors of Zion Williamson possibly joining the Houston Rockets via trade sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. With all the drama surrounding Zion and several women over the past week, Houston might not be the place for him to get his head together.

H-Town is known for its strip clubs, with former Rockets superstar James Harden among the alleged regulars there. One fan even said that strippers are going to have to work overtime if Williamson arrives next season.

The fan said:

"Them strippers finna be working OT."

Another fan also pointed out that the Rockets' new head coach Ime Udoka will be a regular in these clubs as well:

"Harden + Zion + Ime Udoka? The clubs gonna go crazy in Houston."

The Owl @TheOwl_Tweets @TheNBACentral



The clubs gonna go crazy in Houston @Barlowe500 Harden + Zion + Ime Udoka?The clubs gonna go crazy in Houston @TheNBACentral @Barlowe500 Harden + Zion + Ime Udoka?The clubs gonna go crazy in Houston

One fan didn't point out the strip clubs but showed concern because of how good the barbeques are in Texas:

"The BBQ is too good down in Texas. That’s a death sentence for Zions career."

Doctor Eth @DoctorEthereum @TheNBACentral @Barlowe500 The BBQ is too good down in Texas. That’s a death sentence for Zions career. @TheNBACentral @Barlowe500 The BBQ is too good down in Texas. That’s a death sentence for Zions career.

Here are some of the other memes and reactions to the Zion to Houston rumors:

holly @xoholly @TheNBACentral @Barlowe500 Nah nah nah. Do NOT send him to the city w the baddest females. He could barely survive in NO. Imagine the H. @TheNBACentral @Barlowe500 Nah nah nah. Do NOT send him to the city w the baddest females. He could barely survive in NO. Imagine the H.

Zion Williamson has played 29 games in the past two seasons

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans remains one of the best young players in the NBA if healthy. Williamson has only played 29 games in the last two seasons and has suited up in just 114 regular season games in his career.

The two-time All-Star missed all of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury. He was fully healthy to start this season, but suffered from a hamstring injury that limited him to just 29 games. His weight has also been a concern for the Pelicans ever since they drafted him No. 1 in 2019.

Williamson averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He shot 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the arc and 71.4% from the free throw line.

