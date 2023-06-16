"I'm going to the grave with that one" - LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue would rather die than admit that he lost the locker room

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue recently stated that he would never admit to losing his locker room. Lue has been the head coach of the Clippers since 2020, reaching the Western Conference Finals in his first season.

On a recent episode of "The Shop," Lue joined the crew of Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter to discuss various topics. Other guests include former Clippers guard Chris Paul, rapper Killer Mike and actor LaKeith Stanfield.

One of the topics they talked about was Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla revealing to reporters that he might lose his locker room. Lue admitted that he would rather die than do what Mazzulla did but praised the Celtics coach for his successful rookie season.

"Imma die before," Lue said. "I'm going to the grave with that one. But he's done a hell of a job. It's his first year. And to take over a team that went to the Finals last year. ... First time coaching, come from behind the bench, he's done a hell of a job."

Ty Lue and "The Shop" crew were alluding to Joe Mazzulla's comments after the Boston Celtics' Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were down 0-3 at that point and the coach admitted to being disconnected from the locker room.

"Yeah, there's where I have to be better to figure out what this team needs to make sure they're connected, they're physical and they're together by the time we step on the floor," Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla did get through the Celtics' locker room as they battled back to force Game 7 back in Boston. However, the Miami Heat were just too good and coming back from a 0-3 deficit proved to be a step too far.

What's next for Ty Lue and the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers with head coach Ty Lue.

The LA Clippers once again fell short of their expectations of winning an NBA championship.

Paul George missed the postseason due to a knee injury suffered weeks prior to the end of the regular season. Kawhi Leonard looked like his old self in the first two games of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, but a knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the series.

Injuries have been the Clippers' main problem in the past three seasons, but will it change next year?

Ty Lue remains one of the best head coaches in the league, while Leonard and George are one of the best duos when healthy. They would still need to add a point guard if Russell Westbrook demands a lot of money.

It will interesting to see how the Clippers approach next season in what could be their last chance in the Kawhi-PG era.

