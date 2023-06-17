"So much pressure on the guy" - Fans react to huge billboard welcoming Victor Wembanyama to Spurs go up in Texas

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in next week's NBA draft. Spurs fans are so excited about Wembanyama's arrival that there's already a huge billboard welcoming the French prospect to Texas.

San Antonio-based rapper Mike Dimes put up the billboard to not just welcome Wembanyama, but to also promote his album called Texas Boy. It's one of the reasons why the billboard reads:

"Mike Dimes welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio. You're officially a Texas boy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The album was officially released on Thursday holding an album release at the Paper Tiger on St. Mary's Street in San Antonio. As for the billboard, it's located on Interstate 35 near the Salado Creek Turnaround and Brooke Army Medical Center.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(Shoutout Rapper Mike Dimes bought a billboard to welcome Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio.(Shoutout @DoubleLambOG Rapper Mike Dimes bought a billboard to welcome Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio.🔥🔥🔥 (Shoutout @DoubleLambOG) https://t.co/wwNqfUrPGe

Fans on social media reacted to the huge billboard in San Antonio welcoming Victor Wembanyama. While most Spurs fans are excited about Wembanyama, others are concerned about the huge pressure being put on a 19-year-old prospect's shoulders.

One fan even said:

"The hype is out of control… so much pressure on the guy."

PredictionStrike @PredictStrike @TheNBACentral The hype is out of control… so much pressure on the guy 🫣 @TheNBACentral The hype is out of control… so much pressure on the guy 🫣

Another fan tweeted:

"Stop putting all this pressure on him."

One fan wants everyone to calm down because Wembanyama has not been officially drafted by the Spurs:

"Bro hasn't even been drafted yet relax."

However, there are some fans who think the Spurs should draft Scoot Henderson over Victor Wembanyama. They believe that Henderson is the safer pick and Wembanyama will be a bust.

One fan wrote:

"The most overrated prospect ever. Scoot clears that future injury-prone bust."

Jay 🚀 @RatiodByBryce scoot clears that future injury prone bust @TheNBACentral the most overrated prospect everscoot clears that future injury prone bust @TheNBACentral the most overrated prospect ever 🔥 scoot clears that future injury prone bust

Another one claimed:

"Gonna be real funny when that 'With the first pick in the NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs choose…Scoot Henderson' drop."

Mike Wassef @mrwassef @TheNBACentral @oscarbrer Gonna be real funny when that “With the first pick in the NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs choose…Scoot Henderson” drop @TheNBACentral @oscarbrer Gonna be real funny when that “With the first pick in the NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs choose…Scoot Henderson” drop

Here are other reactions to Wembanyama's billboard in San Antonio:

Jack🗿 @ForzaVlad @TheNBACentral The spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing @TheNBACentral The spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing

Okay @Heyhowsyoureyou @TheNBACentral I think its crazy that everyone loves him until they dont get the #1 pick and then all of a sudden he becomes “Future bust” @TheNBACentral I think its crazy that everyone loves him until they dont get the #1 pick and then all of a sudden he becomes “Future bust”

Also Read: ''This can't be messed up" - When Spike Lee told LeBron James' first agent that star has the weight of the world on his shoulders

Victor Wembanyama expected to get picked first overall

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92

Victor Wembanyama is expected to arrive in the United States sometime next week for the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama's career with Metropolitans 92 ended on Thursday after getting swept by AS Monaco in the LNB Finals. He had 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks.

The San Antonio Spurs have the right to select Wembanyama with the first overall pick. The Spurs last picked No. 1 in 1997 and they got a guy named Tim Duncan. "The Big Fundamental" established the Spurs dynasty with head coach Gregg Popovich and it resulted in five NBA championships.

The Spurs are hoping it happens again with Wembanyama, who is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama will be able to live up to his potential starting next season.

Also Read: "I'm going to the grave with that one" - LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue would rather die than admit he lost the locker room

Poll : 0 votes