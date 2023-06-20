Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, formerly known as Chris Jackson, made headlines in 1996 for his refusal to stand for the United States national anthem before games. Abdul-Rauf converted to Islam in 1993 after reading the Q'uran.

Controversy arose on March 12, 1996 when Abdul-Rauf refused to stand for The Star-Spangled Banner. The NBA suspended him for his actions and was fined $31,707 per game. However, the two sides compromised and worked out a solution.

Abdul-Rauf stood for the national anthem but closed his eyes and looked down while reciting an Islamic prayer. There was a lot of anti-Islamic rhetoric at the time so he had no other choice but to have a peaceful protest. His actions were met with hostility by opposing teams' fans, as well as death threats.

Where is Chris Jackson now?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf aka Chris Jackson at the BIG3 - Week Five

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf's NBA career was never the same after his protest in 1996. He was out of the league after three years, and his career lasted for just nine seasons despite his potential.

Abdul-Rauf spent the first six years of his career with the Denver Nuggets. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings in the summer of 1996, playing there for two years. He then played overseas in Turkey for Fenerbache before ending his career with the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1999-00 season.

The LSU product also played in Russia, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia and Japan until 2011. He now plays and serves as the co-captain for 3 Headed Monsters in the BIG3 Tournament. He lives in Atlanta and offers training to young NBA players during the offseason and also works as a public speaker.

Showtime released Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf documentary called 'Stand'

'Stand' starring Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Chris Jackson) was released by Showtime in February. (Photo: Showtime)

Chris Jackson discussed his basketball career in full on the Showtime documentary called Stand released in February. He told how he overcame extreme poverty and Tourette's Syndrome to reach the NBA in 1990.

The documentary also discussed his conversion to Islam and how he became Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. One of the main themes of the film was his sudden fall from grace after his protest, as he felt that the league blackballed him. The documentary has a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

