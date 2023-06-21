"You earning my respect again" - NBA fans applaud Kevin Durant after raving about former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant recently praised former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving on Twitter. The two-time NBA champ had a lot of time on his hands on Tuesday night and went online to interact with some fans.
Fan Duel TV's Eddie Gonzalez brought up James Harden as one of the players who deserve more recognition and appreciation. Harden is a former MVP who will go down as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.
Durant agreed with Gonzalez, calling Harden one of the most influential players the game has ever seen.
"Fact. One of the most influential in the history of the game, it’s insane nobody sees it."
The Phoenix Suns star followed it up by praising both Irving and Westbrook for inspiring a generation of people even though most fans don't appreciate them. Durant played with Westbrook from 2008 to 2016 in OKC, while he joined forces with Irving in Brooklyn from 2019 up until this season.
"Kyrie and Russ too. Inspired a whole generation, they don’t ever get credit for it tho."
Fans on social media recognized what Kevin Durant was saying and applauded him for commending some of his underappreciated contemporaries. One fan even said:
"You earning my respect again."
Another fan tweeted:
"Thanks for this KD. People don't see it. Needs to be said more."
This fan also praised Westbrook for being a great player on the court and a great father off of it.
"Russ the 🐐 so talented in every aspect of the game and all the media does is shame him. Great player and great father figure."
One fan agreed about Irving because of his experience with high school kids trying to pull off some of his moves.
"Definitely not lying about Kyrie. So many high school players tried to break my ankles or do some acrobatic layup against me. I hated Kyrie for like a whole 6 months. Just straight hate no appreciation."
Here are other reactions to Kevin Durant's most recent take:
Kevin Durant getting a new star teammate next season
Kevin Durant is close to having another star teammate with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps and multiple second round picks.
The team consisting of Durant, Beal, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton will certainly be one of the favorites to win an NBA championship next season. However, Phoenix might have to trade Ayton if they want to bolster their depth, which was the main issue in their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
