"It's gonna feel so weird" - Victor Wembanyama looking forward to facing LeBron James next season

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama is expected to get picked first overall on Thursday's NBA draft. He's also already looking forward to facing "The King" next season.

In an appearance on JJ Redick's Old Man and the Three podcast, Wembanyama discussed his excitement about reaching the NBA. The French prospect is ready to take over the league as one of the greatest prospects ever. He also revealed that he idolized James growing up and can't wait to play against the LA Lakers.

"I know it's gonna feel really special when I play against the top guys that I've been watching my whole life, especially LeBron," Wembanyama said. "When I play against LeBron it's gonna feel so weird. The French guys, it's gonna be special playing against them too."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James are two of the best prospects over the last 30 years. James turned out to become one of the greatest players ever, if not the greatest player ever. There's going to be a lot of pressure on Wembanyama, but he will be in good hands with the San Antonio Spurs.

Also Read: "3rd time gotta be the charm" - LA Lakers fans feeling optimistic about recent Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors

Victor Wembanyama expected to be taken first overall

Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 NBA draft is scheduled on Thursday in New York City. Victor Wembanyama arrived in the United States three days before the draft and pulled up to the New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners baseball game. He threw the first pitch before the game.

Wembanyama is expected to get taken first overall and start his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. He will be the third No. 1 pick by the Spurs in their franchise history. The first two were David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Robinson and Duncan won two NBA championships together, while the latter added three more before retiring in 2016. Both also won league MVPs during their careers, spending all of them in San Antonio. That means Wembanyama is in safe hands in one of the premier organizations in basketball. It also helps that his compatriot Tony Parker is a Spurs legend as well.

Also Read: "Chop wood carry water" - Latest post from Ben Simmons shows Brooklyn Nets star looking to get back to his best

LeBron James described Victor Wembanyama as an 'alien' earlier this year

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James had nothing but praise for Victor Wembanyama when the Frenchman was showcased by the NBA back in February. James was in awe of Wembanyama's combination of size, skills and athleticism.

"We're labeling him like this unicorn thing," James said. "Everybody has been a unicorn over the last few years but he's more like an alien. I've never seen, no one has ever seen, anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor."

Sports Illustrated @SInow NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama reacted to basketball great LeBron James calling him an “alien” trib.al/WsYG0od NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama reacted to basketball great LeBron James calling him an “alien” trib.al/WsYG0od https://t.co/Nny67Eh3Ot

Also Read: "This is borderline extortion" - Fans defend Zion Williamson as Moriah Mills targets NBA star in unhinged Twitter rant

Here are our predictions for all 58 picks at NBA Draft 2023!

Poll : 0 votes