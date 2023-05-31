What happened to Breanna Stewart? Latest update on the WNBA star

Breanna Stewart returned to Seattle to play against the Storm on Tuesday night. She spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm, winning numerous awards and accolades, but signed with the New York Liberty in the offseason.

Stewart put on a fantastic show against her former team, recording a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 forward led her team to a big eight-point victory, while the Storm fell to a 0-3 hole.

Before the game, Breanna Stewart received a warm welcome from the home crowd. While there were several boos as well, Stewart was mostly cheered on, as many basketball fans appreciated her tenure with the Storm.

Breanna Stewart won two championships with the Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart's six-year tenure with the Seattle Storm was marked by a lot of success. She won two championships with the team and was named the Finals MVP in both of these runs. Additionally, the talented forward won the regular-season MVP award in 2018.

Stewart's professional career began in Seattle. The Storm selected her with the first pick in the 2016 WNBA draft, which turned out to be the right move. The talented player was named Rookie of the Year and has become one of the greatest WNBA players of all time.

Kevin Pelton @kpeltonWBB A scattered boo or two but far more applause as Breanna Stewart was introduced with the Liberty starting lineup in her return to Seattle. A scattered boo or two but far more applause as Breanna Stewart was introduced with the Liberty starting lineup in her return to Seattle. https://t.co/GMpL4YeXaA

Stewart was a fan-favorite player in Seattle. Her impressive basketball skills turned the Storm into one of the best teams in the league, so it's no surprise that she still has many fans.

The 28-year-old forward showed how amazing she was on Tuesday night. In 37 minutes on the floor, Stewart scored 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting. The former MVP took over in the third quarter, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds to help the New York Liberty win the game.

Stewart is one of the best WNBA players this season (Image via Getty Images)

After the game, the Liberty superstar had a chance to catch up with Sue Bird, her former teammate. The two played together for six seasons and won two championships together.

Bird retired at the conclusion of the 2022 WNBA season, while Stewart signed with another team. Both of them played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia as well, but were not teammates.

