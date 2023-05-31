Watch - Former teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird share a heartfelt moment 

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was recently seen embracing her former teammate Sue Bird after a game. Considering that the two parted ways after almost six years together last season, this was a heartfelt moment for the former Seattle Storm stars.

Sue Bird announced her retirement from the WNBA after the 2022 season. After a tremendous stint with the Seattle Storm, Bird is undoubtedly a franchise legend.

Having played in the WNBA for 20 years, Bird had been paired with several talented players. Breanna Stewart joined the Storm later in Bird's career. However, the two, along with Jewell Loyd, made for an interesting "Big Three" in Seattle.

The pair of Bird and Stewart represented Seattle in the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game for the first time. Following that, they continued to improve and by the 2018 season, they had become a title contender.

Stewart and Loyd's rise along with Bird's experience made Seattle one of the most competitive teams in the WNBA. With Stewart winning her first WNBA MVP that season as well, the Storm seemed virtually unstoppable.

Driven by the momentum of beating the Phoenix Mercury in the semi-finals, the Seattle Storm eventually swept the Washington Mystics to win it all in 2018. To top it off, Stewart was also named Finals MVP.

With Bird experiencing several injuries, the Storm entered a transitional phase. While Bird missed a lot of time for the 2020 season, she came back in time for the playoffs.

A historic run saw the Storm emerge victorious once again after sweeping each team they faced. With Stewart being named Finals MVP once more, the Storm was back on top.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter That Sue Bird-Breanna Stewart connection 🤝 That Sue Bird-Breanna Stewart connection 🤝 https://t.co/gLT7ZKUOCk

Unfortunately, this was the last title the duo won together. Bird retired a few seasons later. Meanwhile, Stewart joined the New York Liberty in free agency in 2023.

Breanna Stewart showed no mercy for her former team

The New York Liberty faced off against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. With Breanna Stewart taking on her former team, the Liberty forward showed no mercy.

Stewart ended the game with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time. With her former teammate Sue Bird in attendance, Stewart dominated against the 0-3 Storm to lead New York to an 86-78 win.

Stewart was supported by Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who had 20 points of her own.

