"Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game!" - LeBron James hints at featuring in a pickup game in Seattle before NBA season starts

LeBron James was among the many supporters 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird had during her final home game for the Seattle Storm. The Storm were beaten 81-89 by the Las Vegas Aces, but the crowd had nothing but appreciation for the 41-year-old. Sue Bird recorded nine points, four rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes.

LeBron James loved what he saw, using multiple social media channels to show appreciation. He used his Instagram account to praise Sue Bird for her impact on the game over the years, making herself synonymous with the WNBA.

LeBron James @KingJames Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔 Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔

LeBron James followed that up by appreciating the energy the fans brought to the arena, tweeting:

“Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in!”

The game was a well-fought battle between the two teams. Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm recorded a double-double, with 35 points and 10 rebounds. A'ja Wilson stood out for the Aces, scoring 29 points and six rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the field.

The franchise set a record for the largest crowd in its history. The Storm had 18,100 fans in attendance to watch Sue Bird’s final home game. Another historic recognition for her was the Mayor of Seattle announcing the 7th of August as ‘Sue Bird Day’ before the game.

The regular season ends soon, with the playoffs around the corner. The Seattle Storm currently hold the fourth seed overall and will certainly compete in the postseason. The fans are left wondering if LeBron James would plan his supposed ‘run-in’ around the same time.

LeBron James likes the idea of clubbing the WNBA All-Star weekend with the NBA Summer League

The Summer League, despite consisting mainly of young prospects, almost always draws large crowds. Meanwhile, despite its stardom, the recently concluded WNBA All-Star weekend had some significant shortcomings. Although the main event, the All-Star game, was smoothly organized, the supporting contests did not receive as much attention.

Following the event's conclusion, sports journalist Arash Markazi recommended co-organizing the WNBA All-Star weekend alongside the NBA Summer League. LeBron James agreed. He replied to Markazi’s tweet calling it a great idea.

LeBron James @KingJames Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Would love to see the WNBA All-Star Game regularly played in Las Vegas during the first weekend of the NBA Summer League. The WNBA All-Star Game would take centerstage the first Saturday or Sunday with NBA All-Stars, rookies and execs courtside, supporting their favorite players. Would love to see the WNBA All-Star Game regularly played in Las Vegas during the first weekend of the NBA Summer League. The WNBA All-Star Game would take centerstage the first Saturday or Sunday with NBA All-Stars, rookies and execs courtside, supporting their favorite players. Such a great idea!!!!!! twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/s… Such a great idea!!!!!! twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/s…

Given how much popularity the NBA has amassed over the years, supporting the WNBA on that path is a no-brainer. Women’s basketball needs more eyes to show how much they have grown.

Clubbing the two events will give WNBA stars more recognition and probably increase viewership over time. Coaches and NBA players who have made their way to Las Vegas for the Summer League can support their favorite WNBA players.

