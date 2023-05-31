Breanna Stewart salary: Current contract, endorsements, and other details explored

Breanna Stewart joined the New York Liberty for the 2023 WNBA season. After playing for six seasons for the Seattle Storm, the 6-foot-4 forward changed her WNBA team for the first time in her career.

Over the offseason, Steward signed a one-year contract with the Liberty. Interestingly, she took a pay cut to join the team, signing for only $180,000. However, the forward will become a free agent next year and will be able to negotiate a new contract.

With 25.8 points per game, Steward is the second-best scorer in the WNBA. However, she's nowhere near being one of the highest-paid players in the league, nor is she one of the highest-paid players on her team.

Breanna Stewart took a pay cut to join the New York Liberty

The 28-year-old forward is averaging 25.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2023 WNBA season. She's one of the best players and has led New York to a 3-1 record.

Breanna Stewart's contract ranks her 31st among all WNBA players. However, the talented basketball player has several other sources of income, such as endorsement deals with Therabody and Puma.

In fact, Stewart is Puma's signature athlete.

Breanna Stewart's contract with Seattle was much bigger (Image via Getty Images)

Stewart's pay cut with the Liberty is quite significant. Considering her impact and value, she could have easily earned another supermax contract. However, she opted for a team-friendly option instead.

In comparison, the talented player signed a supermax contract with the Seattle Storm last season. At the time, the value of the contract was $228,094. However, WNBA's salary cap slightly increased in 2023 and the current supermax contract is worth $234,936.

Stewart left a lot of money on the table to join the Liberty (Image via Getty Images)

Essentially, Breanna Stewart left nearly $55,000 on the table to join the New York Liberty. To put it into perspective, a minimum WNBA salary for the 2023 season is $62,285, which makes her pay cut rather big.

Stewart likely didn't care much about money while signing a new contract. She reportedly makes $1.5 million per year playing overseas, which is why her WNBA salary is not very significant.

Her fantastic performances have made the Liberty one of the best teams so far in the season. New York has won three out of four games, good enough for the third spot in the standings.

The Liberty finished the last season with a 16-20 record, seventh-best in the league.

