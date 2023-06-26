"This shouldn't be happening to healthy 28-year-olds" - Fans erupt in vaccine conspiracy speculations in wake of Oscar Cabrera Adames' untimely death

Pro basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames passed away this week due to a possible heart attack while undergoing a stress test in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to the New York Post, Cabrera Adames was suffering from myocarditis. It's a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle, which could weaken the organ and its electrical system. It affects the heart's ability to pump blood which can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain and irregular heartbeat.

Cabrera Adames was only 28 years old at the time of his death. He was diagnosed with myocarditis in 2021 when he collapsed during a basketball game in Spain. It should also be noted that it's unclear if the stress test led to the heart attack.

TexasLindsay™ @TexasLindsay_ Professional Basketball player, Oscar Cabrera, died of heart attack while undergoing a stress test at a health center after being diagnosed with myocarditis.



He was only 28 years old.



In an Instagram post, Cabrera blamed the vaccine mandates required for international travel. Professional Basketball player, Oscar Cabrera, died of heart attack while undergoing a stress test at a health center after being diagnosed with myocarditis.He was only 28 years old. In an Instagram post, Cabrera blamed the vaccine mandates required for international travel. https://t.co/LHoOlin1MS

After Oscar Cabrera Adames' death, several social posts on Instagram where the player was blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for developing myocarditis. Cabrera Adames had to get vaccinated in order to travel to Spain and work as a pro basketball player.

"I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine," Cabrera Adames wrote on Facebook in 2021. "I got 2 doses of Pfizer and I knew it/ Many people warned me. But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn't work. I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain.

"I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I'm still recovering and I've had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess they find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won't be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can't give me that medicine." (h/t _aussie17/Twitter)

Fans on social media began pointing out the COVID-19 vaccine as the main cause of Oscar Cabrera Adames' death. Some are suggesting that the vaccine was the reason why he developed myocarditis. One fan even said that no healthy 28-year-old athlete should be suffering from a disease like it:

"This shouldn't be happening to healthy 28-year-olds!"

Another fan claimed:

"This has happened way too many times for it to just be happenstance. The vaccines must be at least part of the cause."

jfbII @jfbII1 @TexasLindsay_ This has happened way to many times for it to just be happenstance. The vaccines must be at least part of the cause. @TexasLindsay_ This has happened way to many times for it to just be happenstance. The vaccines must be at least part of the cause.

One fan is putting the blame on doctors for performing a stress test on a person with myocarditis:

"Why do you perform a stress test on someone with myocarditis? Was he trying to prove that he could work again? And then died? Yikes!"

Clucky @Clucky92864053 @TexasLindsay_ Why do you perform a stress test on someone with myocarditis? Was he trying to prove that he could work again? And then died? Yikes! @TexasLindsay_ Why do you perform a stress test on someone with myocarditis? Was he trying to prove that he could work again? And then died? Yikes!

Here are other reactions to Oscar Cabrera Adames' death:

GreenOne @6r33none @_aussie17 @scientificecon They will try to convince society that this is coincidental, or will try to drag your attention by introducing “other reasons” , but if pressure remains for confirmation that it was indeed the reason, eventually they will say something like: @_aussie17 @scientificecon They will try to convince society that this is coincidental, or will try to drag your attention by introducing “other reasons” , but if pressure remains for confirmation that it was indeed the reason, eventually they will say something like:

Ruby Ray Media @RubyRayMedia



Various batches with various lethality. @TexasLindsay_ Not everyone dies soon or quickly because they limit the killer batches for deceptive reasons.Various batches with various lethality. @TexasLindsay_ Not everyone dies soon or quickly because they limit the killer batches for deceptive reasons.Various batches with various lethality.

Mallorie Steele @ItsSoHardNotTo @TexasLindsay_ How many young people's deaths will it take before they admit that the vaccine caused more harm than good? @TexasLindsay_ How many young people's deaths will it take before they admit that the vaccine caused more harm than good?

Morpheus @IshmaelNamza @TexasLindsay_ Damn bro this dude was a whole basketball player, fit and in shape and all. @TexasLindsay_ Damn bro this dude was a whole basketball player, fit and in shape and all.

Miele Rose🐝🌹 @MieleRose1991 @TexasLindsay_ I question the "stress test" if he was diagnosed with myocarditis. I don't think that's the protocol. They have to get his heart healthy enough to conduct a stress test first. @TexasLindsay_ I question the "stress test" if he was diagnosed with myocarditis. I don't think that's the protocol. They have to get his heart healthy enough to conduct a stress test first.

akaEsperanzaEstradas @akaEsperanzaEs @TexasLindsay_ For crying out loud. His post said, 'they've tested me 11 times and can't find the cause of the myocarditis." Man, his family has grounds for a lawsuit against his care team for ordering a stress test. What in the blue blazes were they thinking? @TexasLindsay_ For crying out loud. His post said, 'they've tested me 11 times and can't find the cause of the myocarditis." Man, his family has grounds for a lawsuit against his care team for ordering a stress test. What in the blue blazes were they thinking?

Did the COVID-19 vaccine cause myocarditis suffered by Oscar Cabrera Adames?

Oscar Cabrera Adames got vaccinated with Pfizer.

Myocarditis is a rare heart disease, but it has been associated with COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. There are very rare instances wherein people with COVID-19 also developed the disease. It's also a rare side effect of COVID-19 vaccines made with mRNA, as per the UK's National Health Service.

