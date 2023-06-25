"Taco Bell commercial, I've seen it" - Amen Thompson kills it when asked NBA draft-related questions

Amen Thompson was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. Thompson is considered one of the best pure athletes of the draft class. He also has an insane knowledge of the history of the draft.

In a video posted by Overtime on TikTok, Thompson was asked about NBA draft-related questions. The game was about which player was drafted higher. The first pair of players were Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler.

"Jimmy Butler, Thompson answered. "Both late. Taco Bell commercial, I've seen it."

Nikola Jokic was the No. 41 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He was famously selected during a Taco Bell commercial, while Jimmy Butler was the 30th overall pick in 2011.

Amen Thompson's basketball knowledge is on point. NBA trivia is already hard, but he passed the NBA draft trivia questions with flying colors. He got 13 out of 14 questions right. He called it wrong between Kyle Lowry and Jordan Poole.

Thompson answered that both players were drafted in the same number. However, Lowry was the 24th overall pick in 2006 by the Memphis Grizzlies, while Poole was selected at No. 28 in 2019 by the Golden State Warriors.

Amen Thompson's contract with the Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft

Amen Thompson is set to sign a four-year, $40 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Thompson will be the fourth highest-paid rookie behind Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. He's expected to earn around $8.8 million in his first season.

The 20-year-old Overtime Elite product will also be perfect in Houston. He's one of the best athletes of the draft and can play at least three positions. However, he's best playing as the point guard due to his playmaking.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Thompson is taller than most guards in the league. He can make easy passes to players such as Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher, and more. He's also a capable scorer in the paint, but will need to start improving his jumper.

On the other hand, Thompson's defense can easily reach an elite level. He's known for being a disruptor whether in passing lanes or as an on-ball defender. He has the length to be successful in the NBA and would likely thrive under head coach Ime Udoka.

