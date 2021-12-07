Kyrie Irving reportedly concerned about 'long-term effects' of the COVID vaccine; Here's what we know so far

Kyrie Irving has not suited up for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving is reportedly not anti-vaccine, but is concerned about the "long-term effects" of the current vaccine available to the general population.

In an exclusive report by Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, one of the reasons for Irving not taking the COVID-19 vaccine is the possible "long-term effects" that the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention has debunked.

Robinson also mentioned that Irving is not against taking the vaccine, but does not trust the currently available vaccines.

Another reason for Kyrie Irving not getting the COVID-19 vaccines is his history of injuries throughout his career. The 29-year-old guard has missed 261 out of 950 games since his freshman year at Duke University. However, the question on everyone's mind is will Irving ever get vaccinated? The answer is yes.

The report noted that Irving is open to taking a plant-based vaccine if it becomes available.

According to Emily Baker of Plant Based News, biopharmaceutical company Medicago is developing a plant-based vaccine and is currently in phase three of clinical trials. More than 30,000 volunteers are reportedly taking part in the trials that started in August.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving is feeling the "happiest" he's ever been and has been keeping himself busy and staying in shape. He is reportedly on a 100% plant-based diet, while working out on a regular basis that includes cardio and weight training. The seven-time All-Star is also spending some quality time with his family which makes him happy.

It's great news for the Nets and their fanbase that Irving is staying in shape despite not playing basketball. However, they would need him to be on the court to help the team in their quest to win an NBA championship.

Brooklyn Nets playing well without Kyrie Irving, still open to trading him

Brooklyn Nets' "Big 3."

The Brooklyn Nets are doing alright without Kyrie Irving this season. Kevin Durant and James Harden have led the Nets to a 16-7 record and are atop the Eastern Conference standings. However, there is a chance that the Nets are going to trade Irving before the deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are starting to lose their patience with Irving and his vaccination status. With the season moving forward and teams starting to build chemistry and get better, Brooklyn has no choice but to trade their franchise guard to solidify their chances of winning an NBA championship.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "Kyrie Irving is nowhere closer to getting the vaccine & he's not gonna play basketball unless he gets traded" ~ @ShamsCharania "Kyrie Irving is nowhere closer to getting the vaccine & he's not gonna play basketball unless he gets traded" ~@ShamsCharania#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/HkNO09TIKz

Kevin Durant has carried the load for the Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving. Durant, who is just two years removed from a torn Achilles tendon injury, is playing 36.0 minutes per game. Meanwhile, James Harden has been really inconsistent at the start of the season, possibly due to foul rule changes.

The Nets have also been hampered by injuries to Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton. Their depth is solid, but they're full of veterans who are no longer capable of playing heavy minutes.

Also Read Article Continues below

t's still early in the season and New York City Mayor Eric Adams could always change his mind regarding the vaccine mandate. But with the threat of the Covid Omicron variant looming large, that appears unlikely.

Edited by Rohit Mishra