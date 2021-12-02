LeBron James sends a cryptic tweet after testing positive for Covid-19: Here's what we know

LeBron James of the LA Lakers entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, James posted a cryptic tweet and the internet went crazy. Here's what we know so far.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and multiple outlets, James missed the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. "The King" tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days. The following day, he tweeted a cryptic message to his followers.

LeBron James @KingJames 🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on 🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on

The internet quickly went on to investigate the meaning of LeBron James' tweet. It could have been about his positive test for COVID-19. According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports, James was tested three times for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The first test was a lateral test and James tested positive. A second test, which was a PCR test, was performed and it came back negative. James then took a third test to fully determine his condition and it was positive. The Lakers immediately flew him back to Los Angeles and put him in the league's health and safety protocols.

michael j. babcock @mikejbabcock LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A. LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A.

Anthony Davis confirmed after the win over the Kings that LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. Davis was concerned about James, with a new variant of concern spreading and Joel Embiid's scary experience with the disease.

As for James' cryptic tweet, it might be about his negative PCR test. The fact that he's vaccinated, but still tested positive twice will make him think about the results. Nevertheless, a study by the Massachussets Institute of Technology has confirmed that false negatives are common in the first four days of infection.

LeBron James will be be out for a minimum of 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. That's the standard for the NBA's health and safety protocols. In addition to the minimum 10 days, James has to test negative for the virus twice in 24 hours before getting cleared to return.

LeBron James has missed more games than played in this season

LeBron James has been one of the most durable players in the NBA since he entered the league in 2003. However, James has missed more games than played in his 19th NBA season. He has played just 11 games this season, while missing 12 games due to various injuries.

"The King" first missed two games due to an ankle injury, the same one that kept him out for 20 games last season. James then suffered an abdominal strain against the Houston Rockets last November 2nd. He went on to miss eight straight games before returning last November 19th.

In his second game back from an abdominal strain, LeBron James was ejected after an accidental elbow to Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons started a scuffle. James was suspended for one game for his part in the incident.

James went on to play three more games before testing positive for COVID-19. He has now missed one game since and is expected to miss at least three more games. The Lakers have struggled with and without LeBron in the lineup, but they are definitely a better team when he's fully healthy.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra