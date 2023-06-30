Is Klay Thompson married? Finding out more about Golden State Warriors star's personal life

Klay Thompson is considered one of the coolest NBA players off the court due to his personality and devil-may-care attitude. Thompson's personal life is mostly centered on his famous dog Rocco and his love for boating. He developed his passion for the ocean while recovering from two major injuries.

So, is the Golden State Warriors star married? No, Thompson is not married and is single. However, he has been in several high-profile relationships over the years. Here's a list of Thompson's confirmed girlfriends:

Hannah Stocking

Thompson dated the YouTube personality from 2014 to 2015. They even went public by appearing together at the 2015 Nickoledeon's Kids Choice Sports Award.

Tiffany Suarez

Tiffany Suarez and Klay Thompson (Photo: Tiffany Suarez/Instagram)

Thompson briefly dated the Fordham University basketball star in 2015 after his breakup with Hannah Stocking. Suarez posted an image of them together during Thanksgiving on Instagram.

Laura Harrier

Thompson's most high-profile relationship was with actress Laura Harrier from 2018 to 2020. Harrier is mostly known for her role as Liz in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The couple went public with their relationship, posting images on Instagram and going on vacations together. They broke up in early 2020, with rumors of Thompson being unfaithful.

Apart from his confirmed girlfriends, Klay Thompson has also been linked to stylist Carleen Henry, LA Rams cheerleader Cherise Sandra, model Abigail Ratchford, actress Eiza Gonzalez and Instagram model Kristen Evangeline.

Klay Thompson reacts to Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul

Chris Paul and Klay Thompson (right)

The Golden State Warriors are looking to continue the dynasty for at least one more year after acquiring Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. The Warriors are going all in next season after trading Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the aging guard.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Klay Thompson gave his thoughts on playing with Paul next season. Thompson is happy to have the future Hall of Famer as a teammate and is looking forward to playing together.

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation, it's an honor," Thompson said. "It's a little weird because we've had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he's led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

"I think he's just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph (Curry) and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it's going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker. I'm just excited."

