Zion Williamson's wild summer just got a little bit weirder with random information from Twitter about Moriah Mills. A viral post has claimed that Mills, who Williamson has had an alleged sexual relationship with, is the sister of Anita Brown, the alleged baby mama of Nigerian artist Davido.

The Twitter account called @symplyDAPO revealed that Mills and Brown are real-life sisters. Mills is an adult film star, who has made headlines over the past few weeks for going off on Williamson after he announced that he's going to be a father.

"So Anita Brown and Moriah Mills are sisters. We are in for a very long week. Davido has really bought wrong market," the account tweeted.

Anita Brown is a businesswoman and transformational coach based in the United States. She has a podcast called Conduit to Purpose on Spotify. It should also be noted that this information has not been confirmed.

Nevertheless, the tweet has gone viral and fans lost their minds. Moriah Mills recently posted an image of a positive pregnancy test and many are assuming that Zion Williamson is the father. As for Brown, she's pregnant and Davido is the rumored father. The Nigerian rapper is currently married to Chioma Rowland.

One fan is in disbelief at the new information coming out:

"You don't say and apparently Moriah is having her own drama with Zion. This is too dramatic to be true."

Another fan thought that Brown might have used Mills' tactics to expose Davido:

"If this is true, then maybe she was inspired by Moriah to expose Davido before it's too late."

However, one fan is not buying the claim that Moriah Mills and Anita Brown are sisters:

"Even though there is a possibility that both of them are sisters I don't think it's true."

Here are other reactions to the viral claim:

Zion Williamson remains silent amid Moriah Mills pregnancy claims

Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills

The latest chapter of the drama between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills dropped on Wednesday. Mills posted an image of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram. While she has not revealed if she's really pregnant or who the father is, some people are assuming that it's the New Orleans Pelicans star.

However, others are not buying into Mills' being pregnant. She also posted a sonogram that doesn't have her name on it. She even asked her followers what will she name her child. If it's a boy, Zion Williamson Jr., and if it's a girl, Zoriah.

It's not the first time Mills has claimed to threaten Williamson that she's pregnant.

"Better pray I'm not pregnant too because I’m definitely late Zion Williamsom," Mills tweeted at the start of her legendary rant a few weeks ago.

