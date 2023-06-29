Did Marcus Bagley get selected in the 2023 NBA Draft? Taking a closer look at the former Arizona State forward

Marcus Bagley declared for the 2023 NBA draft after three years with the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, Bagley went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the Sixers are signing the former Sun Devil to an Exhibit 10 contract. It's a one-year deal worth a minimum salary, no bonuses and is non-guaranteed.

Bagley is coming off a season averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He only played 17 total games for Arizona State in three seasons. He was limited to just 12 games as a rookie and a knee injury prevented him from playing more than three games in the 2021-22 season.

In the 2022-23 season, Marcus Bagley played in just two games after a falling out with head coach Bobby Hurley. Bagley was suspended after just his second game of the season due to making some comments about the former Duke standout.

Hurley told Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta back in November that Bagley was not playing due to other players' performance. Bagley was adamant that Hurley didn't play him because of the things he tweeted about his coach and the program.

“Yesterday we were off and I didn't get a chance to talk with him concerning his tweet, and his other tweet about being healthy, which is fine," Hurley said. "He's been at practice so we know he's healthy. I think it's a byproduct of other guys playing well and just not having the opportunity to get him out on the floor."

In addition to Bagley, the Philadelphia 76ers also signed Ricky Council IV, Azuolas Tubelis and Terquavion Smith to two-way deals. Bagley still has a chance to earn a standard contract with the Sixers.

Is Marcus Bagley related to Marvin Bagley III?

Marcus Bagley and Marvin Bagley III (Photo: Team Bagley/Twitter)

Marcus Bagley is the younger brother of Marvin Bagley III, who was the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft ahead of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young. The brothers played together at Sierra Canyon high school before Marcus transferred to Sheldon high school in Sacramento.

The 21-year-old forward was a five-star recruit in high school. He chose to commit to Arizona State, but injuries, inconsistencies and clash with Bobby Hurley derailed his collegiate career. He even declared for the 2021 NBA draft before pulling out and returning to the Sun Devils.

