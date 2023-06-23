The FTC or Federal Trade Commission is currently suing tech giant Microsoft, the parent company of Xbox and Bethesda, over its proposed $68.7 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developers of Call of Duty, with the intention to block the deal. The FTC led by chair Lina Khan is responsible to maintain fair competition and protect the consumer from unfair business practices.

The proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft is one of the biggest in the entertainment industry. With such a massive scale merger, it could shake the entire industry, and FTC argues could provide Microsoft with unfair advantages. The deal has been approved in almost all markets, barring the UK, where the CMA has raised questions regarding Cloud Gaming.

Currently, the FTC has taken Microsoft to court, which would ultimately determine the fate of this merger. Considering both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are American companies, the United States is the market which will make or break this deal.

FTC vs Microsoft court hearing Day 2 Live coverage

The day 2 of FTC vs Microsoft kicked off with Phil Spencer on the stand, let's take a look at the major highlights of today's deposition.

FTC Day 2 (Tomorrow) we will hear from...Jim Ryan (Video - PS - Heavily Redacted)Phil Spencer (Xbox)Jamie Lawver (Xbox)Dov Zimring (Stadia)LOTS of evidence (29 exhibits) will be called for testimony.

FTC vs Microsoft court hearing Day 1 recap: PS6, Indiana Jones exclusivity, and more

The FTC vs Microsoft court hearing is 5 days long and kicked off on June 22, 2023. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of Day 1.

Sony won't share PS6 details with Activision

In a deposition dated early April of this year, Jim Ryan stated that the company won't be able to share details regarding their upcoming console, PS6, with the Call of Duty maker if Activision is acquired by Sony's rival in the console market Xbox.

PS6 expected to launch by 2028

Microsoft expects the next generation of consoles to arrive by 2028. This would roughly put the life expectancy of Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) to be around 8 years.

Indiana Jones will be exclusive to Xbox

Pete Hines shared that the upcoming Machine Games title Indiana Jones was originally planned to be released on PlayStation alongside Xbox and PC, but following Bethesda's acquisition, it was renegotiated with Lucasfilm to be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Sony knew this deal wasn't about exclusivity

In a 2022 email by Jim Ryan, he admits that the Xbox's acquisition of Activision isn't about exclusivity and he believes that PlayStation will continue to get Call of Duty.

This is contradictory to his earlier campaign which pioneered the idea of Xbox withholding the series, even after Sony was offered a 10 years deal.

Annual segment net revenue comparisons show that King made up 39% of total operational segment revenues for 2022.



Remember that Blizzard's revenues include Diablo Immortal, and Activision's segment includes COD Mobile.



Remember that Blizzard's revenues include Diablo Immortal, and Activision's segment includes COD Mobile. Then there's deferrals from mTX earnings as well.

Furthermore, there were a lot of other details revealed on Day 1 of the court hearing, including Xbox's Matt Booty once saying "No f-ing way" on putting Xbox games on Nvidia's GeForce Now back in 2019, and more.

