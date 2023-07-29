How to get Operator Arthur and his dog Merlin in Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 is right around the corner, and the latest trailer showcases the newest Operator you can unlock with the launch of the Season. According to official sources, Season 5 is launching on August 2, 2023, at 9 am PT/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 pm EST across all global platforms.

Season 5 promises a lot of action for CoD enthusiasts, as the latest trailers showcase a returning Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map and a brand-new location at the two Core maps. The featured Operator for this Season is Arthur and his trusty four-legged partner, Merlin. Here's everything you need to know about them in Warzone 2 and MW 2.

Arthur and Merlin can be unlocked from MW 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 BlackCell Battle Pass

Players who want to unlock Arthur and his buddy, Merlin, from the get-go of Season 5's release can do so by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass. Priced at $29.99 or equivalent local currency, the BlackCell Battle Pass will give you instantaneous access to Arthur and Merlin, immediate 20-tier skips within the pass (25 skips on Playstation), 1100 CoD Points, and many other benefits in Warzone 2 and MW 2.

The Shadow Company will make its presence felt across the Blackwell division, with Arthur taking over the reins in Warzone 2 and MW 2. His best friend, Merlin, isn't merely his companion but a loyal and fierce brother in battle. Merlin pounces on enemies and is a constant threat to Arthur’s opponents when equipped as a Finishing Move within the game.

Arthur also brings a talking Gunscreen attachment, Gwen, on his operations. She has a small speaker and announces specific in-game events.

According to the early patch notes from Call of Duty's official website, the developers have given players a teaser of what's coming in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW 2. Here's an excerpt from the patch notes:

A Strike from the Past; Punta Mar Steps into the Present. A returning Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare® map and a brand-new location are the two Core maps at launch. Plus: two additional gunfight maps.

A returning Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare® map and a brand-new location are the two Core maps at launch. Plus: two additional gunfight maps. New Core Map In-Season. Small, built for fast-flowing action, and based near Building 21, visit the DRC – Zone 1 research campus for rapid-paced chaotic core combat, coming mid-season.

Small, built for fast-flowing action, and based near Building 21, visit the DRC – Zone 1 research campus for rapid-paced chaotic core combat, coming mid-season. Wreak Havoc, grab the flag, and Armor Up in three new Modes. A Multiplayer arena-style game mode arrives in Modern Warfare® II. Battle Maps get a Capture the Flag mode. Plus, it’s time to bring your Armor Plates, Loadouts, and Sniper Rifles to the Gunfight.

Furthermore, WZ2 will have two new vehicles. These include the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle and the Dirt Bike. You can refer to your Tac-maps in-game to get intel regarding their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 and MW 2 news and guides.