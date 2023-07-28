Two new vehicles coming to Warzone 2 Season 5

Early Season 5 patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 highlight the addition of two new vehicles, the MRAP and the Dirt Bike. These additions are set to offer captivating variations to the gameplay, giving the community a fresh and intriguing experience. Fans always look forward to new vehicles since they offer fresh elements on the battlefield and can change the outcome of any match.

Players can look forward to adopting these unique vehicles and exploring their strategic advantages in the title's dynamic landscape. This article will examine the MRAP and the Dirt Bike in further detail, illuminating what fans may expect and better understand with their inclusion in the Season 5 update.

New vehicles: MRAP and Dirt Bike will be included in Season 5 of Warzone 2

MRAP

The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) is a durable and sturdy heavy vehicle that lives up to its name by providing exceptional protection for the occupants against various dangers of Warzone 2. It is designed for severe combat situations and resembles a cargo truck in both size and shape. The MRAP sacrifices speed for greater efficiency in both offensive and defensive maneuvers by adding more armor protection and turrets.

According to the blog, the MRAP will be a rare occurrence in the game, and whenever you encounter one, seek shelter or confront head-on only if you possess Launchers, LMGs, and Killstreaks.

It's clear that Armored Royale is making a comeback with this new vehicle. The mode will be introduced in Season 5, but the exact date hasn't been disclosed yet.

Dirt Bike

The thrilling second vehicle added to Warzone 2, the Dirt Bike, provides unmatched agility and quick transportation. It prioritizes speed over resolute cover, making it perfect for dodging attackers and traveling long distances quickly. With this vehicle, you can easily navigate tight spaces, make sharp turns, and perform thrill-seeking jumps across sand dunes. With the Dirt Bike, you may enjoy an exhilarating experience, popping wheelies and catching air as you please, adding style and panache to your gameplay.

However, keep in mind that it can only hold two Operators at once, forcing squads of four to make tactical decisions on whether to gather enough bikes or embark on solo scouting adventures.

Both vehicles will allow players to change their present playstyles, forcing new strategic options to increase their chances of winning. Adding these vehicles injects new levels of excitement into the game, resulting in a more engaging gameplay experience.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.