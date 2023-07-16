Best LMG loadout for Vondel in Warzone 2

Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is halfway through, with its Reloaded update having been launched on July 12. This patch added a lot of content to the game, including a new Gulag for Vondel — along with regular battle royale for that map — one Shotgun, three fresh Operators that were brought in via a collaboration with The Boys TV Show, and more.

Light machine guns have always been powerful in this game, mostly because of the total damage they deal with each shot. However, it's not as if they're without flaws. LMGs are slow and heavy, decreasing ADS and movement speed significantly.

However, equipping the right attachments will improve these guns by a large margin, more specifically the RAAL MG — this title's best light machine gun. Since this firearm is a fine option to use in WZ2 right now, it's no surprise that the best LMG loadout for Vondel involves it.

What are the best RAAL MG attachments in Warzone 2?

The best attachments as per WhosImmortal (Image via YouTube/ WhosImmortal)

Season 4's patch for Warzone 2 in June changed its meta to include LMGs again. This major patch also added Vondel, a Resurgence map that is bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah. This inclusion also supports regular battle royale matches, and the RAAL MG works well in both small-range-indoor situations as well as those involving long-range combat in more open areas.

The best attachments for this gun are:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Nilsound 90 Muzzle offers a lot of advantages. First, it suppresses the gun's sound. This makes it difficult for enemies that are far away to spot you. It also increases your LMG's bullet velocity and damage range while also smoothening its recoil, largely helping in controlling the heavy weapon.

As WZ2's Raal MG is tough to control when it moves around a lot, the 21" EXF Rhino Barrel helps decrease its total horizontal and vertical recoil. Another advantage of this attachment is that it provides increased bullet velocity. Its only disadvantages are reduced ADS and movement speed. Fortunately, these aren't the most important in Warzone Ranked's slower-paced battle royale matches.

The XRK Dune Grip Underbarrel attachment helps in stabilizing the RAAL MG's aim. Its three advantages are increased aim walking steadiness, recoil steadiness, and enhanced idle-aiming stability. These perks make the gun easier to control in Warzone 2.

The only prominent disadvantage of this attachment is that it decreases sprint-to-fire speed, making RAAL MG difficult to use in close-quarters combat.

The Stip-40 is the best attachment in the Rear Grip category as it has inconsequential disadvantages. The only improvement it provides the gun is increased recoil control, which is necessary for the RAAL MG.

Lastly, the OP-V4 is the best choice for Optic; however, players can replace this attachment with something they feel suits their playstyle better.

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.