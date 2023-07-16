Call of Duty finally fixes the FPS issue in Warzone 2 after 3 days

Call of Duty has finally deployed a patch to fix the performance issues plaguing the PC version of Warzone 2. These problems came to light right after the Season 4 Reloaded update dropped. The mid-season update broke the game for many, with countless users reporting abnormally low FPS, stutters, and more issues that have ruined their gameplay experience.

However, these issues are limited to PC players only. Some users are reporting a loss of up to 100 FPS compared to what they used to get before the update. Although the developer acknowledged the issue on launch, they didn't resolve it until today, three days after the mid-season update's launch.

Call of Duty drops patch to fix the performance issues on Warzone 2

We have begun rolling out an update to address PC performance issues. We will continue to monitor game performance following global deployment.

Call of Duty has pushed an update for Warzone 2 PC users across Steam and Battle.net to resolve the FPS problems. In a recent tweet by the official COD updates channel, the developer stated that they have rolled out an update that addresses the performance issues on PC, including low framerate issues.

At the moment, the patch is being pushed gradually. Once the update is released globally, the developer will monitor the game's performance and make the necessary changes to completely mitigate these issues.

Although the recent update has been proven to work for a few up to an extent, it hasn't completely eliminated the issue. Players who lost over 50 or more FPS in Season 4 Reloaded have reported noticeable gains after the patch, but it still isn't what it used to be prior to the mid-season update.

As for what was causing the performance issues in the first place, the details are vague, and nothing has been officially revealed yet. Some users in the community claim it pertains to memory optimization, while others blame it on poor CPU utilization.

