Gunfight silently removed from Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4 Reloaded

Gunfight was removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the Season 4 Reloaded update. The developers didn't make any prior announcements or shared the reasons for its removal. The fan-favorite mode became a part of the title in the Season 3 update and was present throughout Season 4 until the most recent mid-season update dropped.

Gunfight is a unique game mode that joined the series with the release of Modern Warfare (2019). Here, players would engage in 2v2 fights on a smaller map that is specifically designed for such engagements.

It became an instant hit back in the day but was absent from MW2 at launch. After numerous requests by the community, it was added to the title in the Season 3 update. However, this beloved game mode suddenly disappeared with the latest update.

Why was Gunfight removed from Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty ‍♂️



Vondel Waterfront 24/7, Kill Streak Confirmed, and Deathmatch Domination plus more in this week's Take the fight to the canals and more‍♂️Vondel Waterfront 24/7, Kill Streak Confirmed, and Deathmatch Domination plus more in this week's #MWII Playlist update Take the fight to the canals and more 🏊‍♂️Vondel Waterfront 24/7, Kill Streak Confirmed, and Deathmatch Domination plus more in this week's #MWII Playlist update 💪 https://t.co/lgB5cOZIdk

At the moment, the developers are yet to reveal any reasons for the removal of the game mode. The recent playlist update that dropped with Season 4 Reloaded, silently removed Gunfight, and a new mode Vondel Waterfront 24/7 was added instead. Here, a lot of different game modes would play out on the new map Vondel Waterfront.

This update also added Killstreak Confirmed and Deathmatch Domination, with Shipment 24/7 and Shoothouse 24/7 being already present since last week's active playlist.

It is worth noting here that since Call of Duty tends to rotate its playlists, the mode isn't permanently removed from the game and is merely removed from the active playlist. That said, speculations suggest that it might be added in the next playlist update, which should arrive next Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

What is Gunfight in Modern Warfare 2?

Gunfight is a game mode where two teams comprising two players fight each other. You will spawn on a small map with three lanes that facilitate engagements. The goal is to eliminate the opponents before the timer runs out. However, if you fail to do so, you will have to compete for a flag that appears in the center of the map.

If you further fail to capture it as well, then the team with the most health remaining in that particular round wins. The first team to win six rounds will ultimately win the match. The mode is quite fun, especially when played with friends. Moreover, to keep things competitive and fair, all players in the lobby will be assigned the same loadouts.

This is all there is to know about the removal of Gunfight from Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4 Reloaded.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes