New Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map 'Vondel Waterfront' to be added with Season 4 Reloaded

The mid-seasonal update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Season 4 Reloaded, is scheduled to be released this week. Along with it, a lot of content for the two games will be added, including a new map, The Raid Finale, a new weapon, new blueprints, collaboration with TV Series 'The Boys' which will add three new operators, and much more.

A new map for Modern Warfare 2 is also being added to the game called 'Vondel Waterpark.' The area is part of Vondel, the bigger battle royale map from Warzone 2.

When will Vondel Waterpark be added to Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Surrounded by navigable water, Vondel Waterfront floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths for your squad. Who doesn’t love some waterfront property?Surrounded by navigable water, Vondel Waterfront floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths for your squad. Who doesn’t love some waterfront property? 🏠 Surrounded by navigable water, Vondel Waterfront floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths for your squad. https://t.co/MA3ys0L9JI

The new features a section of Vondel and will feature 6v6 gameplay in the game's multiplayer modes. It is named 'Vondel Waterpark' because it comprises various floating houses atop the river. The developers describe the map as follows:

"Surrounded by navigable water, Vondel Waterfront floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths for your squad."

As there is a lot of water around the map, players can start underwater firefights and flank enemies without making noise by swimming through the area. Nonetheless, the 6v6 map follows the same structure of having three main sites spread across evenly.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion📍 Additional 6v6 MP map https://t.co/wRxViYczuZ

The developers have unveiled the roadmap for the next update, confirming the release date. Season 4 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will launch on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Vondel Waterpark will be added to the game at the launch of the major update.

The update will also add gameplay changes to Warzone 2, such as a traditional battle royale for Vondel, which will play alongside a rotating Resurgence playlist between Ashika Island and Vondel. A new Gulag for Vondel is also being added with Season 4 Reloaded, located under the Castle in a Wine Cellar and Dungeon.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes