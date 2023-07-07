Call of Duty leak hints at the arrival of Daily Login rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

According to reports from Task Force Leakers 141, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are to receive a new reward feature. Per a leaked image, the two titles will reward players for simply logging into their games. These items will be available throughout the week, with each day promising unique cosmetic items such as Consumables, Emblems, Vehicle Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more. Currently, both titles randomly give out in-game items such as Loading Screen via their in-game store for free.

However, games like Call of Duty: Mobile have been giving out free Daily Login rewards since its inception, but this way of rewarding as a feature has been absent so far from the series' major entries into consoles and PCs.

Daily Login rewards to make an appearance in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As previously mentioned, Daily Login rewards will reportedly be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Based on the leaked image that Task Force Leakers 141 shared on their Twitter page, it is evident that these rewards will be available throughout the week for the next 349 days.

The image showed the following rewards for each day of the week:

Day 1 - Loading Screen

Loading Screen Day 2 - Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin Day 3 - Consumable (Double XP Token)

Consumable (Double XP Token) Day 4 - Calling Card

Calling Card Day 5 - Consumable (Double Weapon XP Token)

Consumable (Double Weapon XP Token) Day 6 - Emblem

Emblem Day 7 - M4 Weapon Blueprint

As for the date of the feature being available to the players, the details are vague. However, speculations suggest that Daily Login rewards will arrive with the Season 4 Reloaded update, which is expected to go live on July 12, 2023. Once made available, players can simply log in to their games and claim the rewards that the day holds.

However, it is worth noting here that Daily Login rewards differ from Daily Challenges, where players must complete a set of specific challenges to earn XP in the latter.

This is all there is to know about the Daily Login rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Rewarding players for just logging into their games can certainly be an enticing offering. Moreover, since the two titles gradually lose their player base, this move will likely bring back more players and push the user count up.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

