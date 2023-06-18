How to fix low FPS in Season 4 of Warzone 2

The Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dropped on June 14, 2023. Since then, players have been complaining about performance issues in the game. This includes instances of random stuttering, FPS drops, overall low FPS, and more. As a result, the gaming experience WZ2 offers has been ruined for many. However, it seems these problems are limited to PC players only, and gamers on consoles are yet to report them.

Warzone 2 Season 4 brought with it a plethora of new content and changes. Apart from the addition of a new map called Vondel, it introduced a new limited-time event, new Operators, weapons, and more. Despite all these intriguing additions, fans aren't able to enjoy them fully on account of performance issues, especially on PC.

That said, this guide will offer a closer look at some of the most effective solutions for low FPS and other performance issues in Warzone 2.

How to fix performance issues in Season 4 of Warzone 2

Since Warzone 2 is a first-person shooter, the number of frames you get per second play a major role in defining the experience and can be extremely crucial in winning gunfights. A high and consistent FPS not only ensures smooth gameplay but also delivers more detail, especially on high refresh rate displays that provide the latest updates regarding targets or one's surroundings.

Before beginning with the solutions, it is advised that you check if your system meets the requirements to run this game. That said, the following are some suggestions that should eliminate low FPS problems in Warzone 2 Season 4:

1) Restart shaders installation

Resetting the shaders in this game will almost always mitigate performance issues. After a new major update or changing a lot of in-game graphics settings, it is always advised to do that. To restart shaders, just navigate to the Graphics menu in-game. Then, find the Display section. Under its search for Restart Shaders Optimization. Click on it to begin the process and wait for the Shaders to finish installing.

Once the process is complete, restart the game, and you can start playing again.

2) Set the Game Voice Channel to Friends/Party Only

This is one of the weirdest yet most effective fixes known to boost FPS. The process involves simply switching this game's voice channel to Party or Friends Only. To do so, head to the Settings menu and select the Audio tab. Here, find the Voice Chat section and change Game Voice Channel to Friends Only or Party Only. This is known to offer a dramatic boost in FPS, with some users reporting a gain of over 30 frames in some instances.

However, it is worth noting that this fix is more likely to work on the Steam version of WZ2 and not the Battle.net one. Moreover, this will disable Proximity Chat for you.

3) Update/rollback GPU drivers

Finally, update your GPU drivers. If you are using drivers that are really old or outdated, it is advised to update your GPU drivers to their latest version. They usually come with up-to-date game profiles, which should help stabilize the game's performance.

However, if you're on the latest drivers and are facing FPS issues, you should use DDU to roll back to previous versions of them that provided you with a stable experience.

That is all there is to know about fixing low FPS in Season 4 of Warzone 2.

