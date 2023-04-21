Top 5 gaming laptops with high refresh rates in 2023

The best gaming laptops combine portability and performance to provide the best of both worlds. Having the right gaming laptop can completely revolutionize the way you play.

Whether you're a competitive player, a casual gamer, or anything in between, there are a number of great gaming laptops with high refresh rates that you can buy in 2023.

Ranking 5 great gaming laptops with high refresh rates:

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and more

5) ASUS TUF Dash F15 ($1,449)

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 is a powerful gaming laptop with military-grade durability. It's built to withstand the rigors of gaming and travel while also providing stunning performances and graphics at a reasonable price.

Specifications ASUS TUF Dash F15 Display 15.6 Inch Refresh rate 144Hz Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H GPU GeForce RTX 3070 (‎8 GB) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features

The laptop is lightweight and portable.

It has excellent audio quality thanks to its powerful speaker and Dolby Atmos support.

It comes with a fantastic keyboard with responsive keys and a touchpad.

4) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ($1,500)

The Legion 5 Pro has a sleek, professional look with a matte black finish and clean lines. Despite its sophisticated appearance, the laptop is designed for gaming, with a powerful set of specs and hardware.

Specifications Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Display 15.6 inch Refresh rate 165Hz Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels, 16:10 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) RAM 32 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features

Easy switch from performance mode to quiet mode with the Legion AI engine.

Legion Cold Front 3.0 cooling system will keep the laptop cool and quiet during extended gaming sessions.

100% sRGB color gamut coverage results in vibrant and accurate colors in games.

It has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a variety of ports, including USB, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1.

Responsive and satisfying typing experience with Legion TrueStrike keyboard.

3) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 ($1,759)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a true powerhouse packed with top-of-the-line specs that are sure to make any gamer drool.

The laptop's design is not just aesthetically pleasing, but it also serves a practical purpose. The innovative hinge mechanism elevates the device from the surface, improving airflow and cooling.

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Display 15.6 inches Refresh rate 240Hz Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, 16:9 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (12 GB) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features

The display is Pantone-validated, ensuring accurate and vivid color reproduction.

The keyboard is well-spaced and backlit, making it easy to type even in low-light environments.

The touchpad is large and responsive.

It has a large battery, which provides up to eight hours of usage on a single charge.

2) Alienware M15 R7 ($2,799)

The Alienware M15 R7 boasts a sleek, minimalist look with solid build quality. The iconic brand logo on the lid is backlit, giving the device a touch of style.

The Alienware M15 R7 is also thin and light, making it easy to carry around for gaming on the go. Overall, this is not just a gaming laptop; it's also great for productive tasks.

Specifications Alienware M15 R7 Display 15.6 inch Refresh rate 360Hz Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, 16:9 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080ti (12 GB) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features

The display is Pantone-validated, ensuring accurate color representation for graphics design and video editing.

The keyboard is enjoyable to type on, and the touchpad is also great.

The laptop features a range of ports, including USB-C and Thunderbolt 3.

It comes with a fast charger, and the battery life is excellent.

1) Razer Blade 15 ($3,299)

The Razer Blade 15 has a sleek aluminum body that not only looks great but is also durable and lightweight. You can take it with you wherever you go, and you don’t have to worry about getting it damaged.

Compared to most gaming laptops with a high refresh rate, it has a slimmer and more portable design.

Specifications Razer Blade 15 Display 15.6 inch Refresh rate 240Hz Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels,16:9 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8 GB) RAM 32 GB Storage 1 TB SSD

Features

The OLED display features vibrant colors and deep blacks, making the games look stunning.

The screen supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and touch controls, making it a great option for content creators.

The thermal management system keeps the laptop cool and quiet even during prolonged gaming sessions.

Its per-key RGB backlit keyboard is not only incredibly tactile and responsive, but it also looks great.

The touchpad is large and precise.

Endnotes

Whether you're a hardcore gamer, a content creator, or just a regular user, it is always satisfying to use a top-notch gaming laptop with a high refresh rate. The picks listed above should serve you well in this regard.

