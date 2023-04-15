Top 10 best gaming laptops for hardcore gamers

Gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years. Previously, most models were underpowered compared to their desktop counterparts and would require users to spend a significant amount to achieve decent performance. However, times have changed and now they have evolved to offer brilliant performances at reasonable prices.

Gaming laptops, while not being the ideal choice for gamers, offer a lot of advantages. First of all, they are portable. This makes these devices viable for those who travel frequently. Secondly, they are easy to set up and use, meaning users don't have to build their system from the ground up.

However, when one decides to purchase a gaming laptop today, the wide range of options can be overwhelming. To keep things simple and assist users in picking the right laptop, this article will take a closer look at the 10 best gaming laptops.

Razer Blade 16, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, and more gaming laptops to get in early 2023

1) Razer Blade 16

Razer is one of the go-to brands for gamers and Razer Blade 16 is no exception. While its specs are definitely top-of-the-line, the most interesting element of this laptop is the dual-mode mini-LED display. This feature enables gamers to use the laptop in either 4K/120Hz or 1080p/240Hz mode.

As for the specifications, it is powered by an Intel i9-13950HX. When it comes to the GPU, users can pick from different variants starting with an RTX 4060 all the way up to RTX 4090. The base model starts at $2,699.99, whereas the flagship variant costs $4,299.99.

2) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

ROG or the Republic of Gamers has been serving gamers around the world for a while now. Its Zephyrus G14 series boasts some of the best gaming laptops currently available on the market. As already evident by the name, it is a 14-inch laptop and is geared towards users who want higher performance in a small form factor.

They also come with different configurations. While the CPU is AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor across the board, the GPU differs. Users can avail of either the AMD Radeon RX 6800S or the AMD Radeon RX 6700S,

As for the price, it will depend on the region and availability. Currently, the cheapest model starts at around $1,099.99, with the top-end system costing around $1,899.99.

3) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7

Lenovo's Legion lineup of gaming laptops offers great value for the price, boasting both impressive performances and aesthetically pleasing designs. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, which can be upgraded to an RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Meanwhile, the CPUs range from the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H to the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX.

The lowest-end model starts at around $1,399.99 with the highest-end variant costing around $1,749.99.

4) Razer Blade 14

If users are looking for a gaming laptop that prioritizes portability, the Razer Blade 14 is a great option. This 14-inch laptop is available in a variety of configurations ranging from $1,799.99 to $2,699.99, depending on your preferred specifications.

At its core is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, while GPU options range from an RTX 3060 to the powerful RTX 3080 Ti. Despite its small form factor, the Razer Blade 14 doesn't compromise on features, boasting a responsive display, comfortable keyboard, and excellent build quality.

Its sleek design and lightweight body make it easy to take on the go, making it a great choice for gamers who need a powerful gaming laptop they can take anywhere.

5) HP Victus 15

The laptops in this series are designed to meet the needs of budget-conscious gamers who primarily play esports titles like Overwatch 2, Valorant, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more. These devices are extremely cost-effective, making them an excellent choice for those who don't want to break the bank on their gaming setup.

They are equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and either an RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Prices for these laptops typically start at around $949.99 and can go up to $1,019.99 depending on the specific configuration users decide to pick.

6) MSI GE76 Raider

These high-end laptops are specifically designed for those who demand high-refresh-rate displays (up to 360Hz), allowing for an incredibly smooth gaming experience. These laptops start with an Intel Core i7-11800H 8 Core processor and can be upgraded to the more powerful Intel Core i9-11980HK for even greater performance.

Additionally, these laptops are also equipped with top-of-the-line GPUs, starting with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU and going all the way up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. These powerful graphics units deliver excellent performance and allow for gameplay in high resolution and settings without breaking a sweat.

As for the price, it usually starts at $1499.00 for the lower-end variants and can rise up to $4079.00 for the highest-end.

7) G15 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G15 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers who prioritize performance over portability. This gaming laptop is available in both Intel and AMD variants to suit your preferred configuration. The Intel variants come equipped with either an Intel Core i7-12700H or an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, while the AMD variants range from an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H to the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX.

In addition to these CPUs, the Dell G15 is also equipped with powerful GPUs, starting with the RTX 3050 and going all the way up to the RTX 3070 Ti. This allows for smooth gameplay, even in demanding AAA titles. Prices for the Dell G15 range from $649.99 to $1,499.99, depending on the specific configuration.

8) Alienware m15 R7

Alienware is a well-known brand in the gaming world, offering beautiful and powerful gaming laptops for a premium experience. The m15 R7 is available in both Intel and AMD variants. The AMD variant offers between the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, while the Intel variant varies between the Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel Core i9-12900H processors.

The m15 R7's GPU options start with the RTX 3050 Ti and go all the way up to the RTX 3080 Ti, delivering excellent gaming performance and smooth visuals. They start at $1,199.99 and can rise up to $4,044.99, depending on the CPU/GPU/Storage/Keyboard/Display/Windows configurations.

9) Gigabyte AERO 16

This is a premium laptop designed for gamers and content creators. It is powered by either the latest Intel i9-13900H or Intel i7-13700H processor. This laptop can handle heavy-duty workloads with ease. Moreover, the device boasts Intel Iris Xe Graphics and the option to choose between RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 GPUs.

The display is another standout feature that offers amazing color accuracy, making it ideal for tasks where color accuracy matters. However, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, making it less suitable for high-refresh-rate gaming. The base model starts at $2,799.00, while the high-end variant can be purchased for $3,699.00.

10) Asus ROG Strix Scar 18

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 is an impressive gaming laptop that features an 18-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 (16:10) and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. It is available in two variants, both powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor. The only difference between the two is the GPU, which users can choose between RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. The RTX 4080 model starts at around $4,299.00, while the RTX 4090 model costs $5,199.00.

This will be ideal for gamers who don't prioritize portability. An 18-inch display is big for a laptop and hence, may not be suitable for those frequently on the go.

