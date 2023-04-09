To elevate your gaming experience to the next level, you must get a gaming laptop with an AMD laptop processor. AMD has been shaking up the market with its powerful and affordable processors, and gamers worldwide are taking notice. But with so many options available, which AMD processor should you choose? Fear not, since we've rounded up the 5 best AMD laptop processors for gaming in 2023. Gaming laptops have advanced a long way in recent years, and AMD processors are leading the race in performance. AMD has a processor perfect for every gamer's needs, from the powerful Ryzen 9 to the budget-friendly Ryzen 5 7600.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the five best AMD laptop processors for gaming in 2023! Selecting the best processor for your laptop may be difficult, especially with so many alternatives on the market. So don't worry; we're here to guide you through the process and select the finest laptop processor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X gaming processor (Image via Unsplash/Onur Binay)

Here are a few factors to consider when choosing an AMD laptop processor:

Performance : Performance is arguably essential when choosing an AMD laptop processor. You want a processor that can handle the tasks you'll be using your laptop for, whether gaming, video editing, or just browsing the web. Look for processors with higher clock speeds and more cores, offering better performance.

: Performance is arguably essential when choosing an AMD laptop processor. You want a processor that can handle the tasks you'll be using your laptop for, whether gaming, video editing, or just browsing the web. Look for processors with higher clock speeds and more cores, offering better performance. Power Efficiency : Power efficiency is essential if you plan on using your laptop on the go. Look for processors with lower power consumption and longer battery life, as this will allow you to use your computer for more extended periods without needing to charge it.

: Power efficiency is essential if you plan on using your laptop on the go. Look for processors with lower power consumption and longer battery life, as this will allow you to use your computer for more extended periods without needing to charge it. Price : Laptop processors can range in price from budget-friendly to high-end. Think about your budget and how much you're willing to spend on a processor. Remember that higher-end processors tend to be more expensive, so you may need to make other sacrifices to acquire the processor you desire.

: Laptop processors can range in price from budget-friendly to high-end. Think about your budget and how much you're willing to spend on a processor. Remember that higher-end processors tend to be more expensive, so you may need to make other sacrifices to acquire the processor you desire. Compatibility : Ensure your chosen processor is compatible with your laptop's motherboard. Some processors may require a specific socket or chipset, so do your research before making a purchase.

: Ensure your chosen processor is compatible with your laptop's motherboard. Some processors may require a specific socket or chipset, so do your research before making a purchase. Brand: While many brands make laptop processors, Intel and AMD are the most popular. Both offer a wide range of processors with varying performance and power efficiency levels, so consider which brand best fits your needs.

Ryzen 5 6600H and 4 other best AMD laptop processors for gaming in 2023

1. Ryzen 5 7600

Ryzen 5 7600 (Image via TechSpot)

This processor is an absolute powerhouse, boasting 6 cores and 12 threads that can easily handle even the most demanding games and applications. Its clock speed is 3.8 GHz, and its max boost clock speed is 5.1 GHz in addition to 32MB of L3 cache, which is perfect for fast-paced games that require quick reflexes.

Compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3500U, the 4500U offers a significant performance jump thanks to its improved architecture and higher core count. The 4500U featured 6 cores and 6 threads, while the 3500U had only 4 cores and 8 threads.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Series AMD Raphael (Zen 4, Ryzen 7000) Core/Thread count 6 / 12 Max Temp 95 °C GPU AMD Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) (400 - 2200 MHz) CPU Socket AM5 Base clock 4.7GHz Boost clock Up to 5.3GHz CPU Boost Technology Precision Boost 2 Graphics Model AMD Radeon™ Graphics Default TDP 105 Watt Price $249

2. Ryzen 9 6900HX

Ryzen 9 6000 Series (Image via PC Games N)

This processor is designed for ultra-thin gaming laptops, making it perfect for gamers always on the go. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, just like the Ryzen 9 5900HX; it operates at a base with a lower clock speed of 3.3 GHz, making it more power-efficient.

The Ryzen 9 6900HX has a higher core count, improved architecture, clock speeds, and power efficiency than its predecessor. This results in better multi-threaded and single-threaded performance, making it an excellent choice for gamers and content creators.

Ryzen 9 6900HX Series AMD Rembrandt (Zen 3+) Core/Thread count 8/16 Max Temp 95°C GPU AMD Radeon 680M ( - 2400 MHz) CPU Socket FP7 Base clock 3.3GHz Boost clock Up to 4.9GHz CPU Boost Technology Precision Boost 2 Graphics Model AMD Radeon™ 680M Default TDP 45 Watt Price $2390.82

3. Ryzen 5 4500U

Ryzen 5 4500U (Image via WCCFTech)

Ryzen 5 4500U is an AMD laptop processor with 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock speed is 2.3 GHz and can boost up to 4.0 GHz, making it a capable option for light-to-mode gaming and productivity tasks. One of the critical features of the Ryzen 5 4500U is its power efficiency. This makes it an excellent option for thin and light laptops and people who need to use their laptops on the go.

The Ryzen 5 4500U is a newer and more powerful processor than its predecessor Ryzen 5 3500U, with better power efficiency and graphics capabilities. However, the Ryzen 5 3500U may still be a good option for some users who prioritize single-threaded performance or have a tight budget.

Ryzen 5 4500U Series AMD Renoir (Ryzen 4000 APU) Core/Thread count 6 / 6 Max Temp 105 °C GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000/5000) ( - 1500 MHz) CPU Socket FP6 Base clock 2.3 GHz Boost clock 4 GHz CPU Boost Technology Precision Boost 2 Graphics Model AMD Radeon™ Graphics Default TDP 15 Watt Price $116.07

4. Ryzen 7 6800H

Ryzen 7 6000 Series (Image via PC World)

For performance-conscious gamers, the Ryzen 7 6800H is an excellent option. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, which is more than enough for most games, and its clock speed can reach up to 4.7 GHz, making it a solid choice for gamers on a tight budget.

Compared to its predecessor Ryzen 7 4800H, the Ryzen 7 6800H has a better Zen 3 architecture, higher clock speeds, faster memory support, improved power management, and better single-core and multi-core performance.

Ryzen 7 6800H Series AMD Rembrandt (Zen 3+) Core/Thread count 8-16 Max Temp 95°C GPU AMD Radeon 680M ( - 2200 MHz) CPU Socket FP7 Base clock 3.2GHz Boost clock Up to 4.7GHz CPU Boost Technology Precision Boost 2 Graphics Model AMD Radeon™ 680M Default TDP 45W Price $3049.99

5. Ryzen 5 6600H

Ryzen 5 6000 Series (Image via Memory C)

This processor is designed for a budget-friendly AMD laptop processor with a default TDP of 45 watts. It has 6 cores and 12 threads, making it powerful enough to handle most games, and its clock speed can reach up to 4.5 GHz, making it perfect for gamers who are always on the move.

The Ryzen 5 6600H offers better performance and power efficiency than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600H. It has a higher clock speed, is manufactured using a more advanced process, and has a more powerful integrated graphics solution.

Ryzen 5 6600H Series AMD Rembrandt (Zen 3+) Core/Thread count 6/12 Max Temp 95°C GPU AMD Radeon 660M ( - 1900 MHz) CPU Socket FP7 Base clock 3.3GHz Boost clock Up to 4.5GHz CPU Boost Technology Precision Boost 2 Graphics Model AMD Radeon™ 660M Default TDP 45 Watt Price NA

These five AMD laptop processors are some of the best options for gaming laptops in 2023. They offer a range of performance levels and price points, making them accessible to a wide range of gamers. So, whether you're a hardcore gamer or just looking for an affordable option, an AMD laptop processor is out there for you!

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes